So we just need Keldeo and Victini at this point?

Pokemon Go's Unova Tour event just got a new headline attraction.

It has been confirmed that the box mascot Pokemon of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2, "White Kyurem" and "Black Kyurem", will be appearing in Pokemon Go for the first time as part of celebrations of the fifth generation of Pokemon. The Ice/Dragon typed legendary will appear first at in person events in the Los Angeles area and New Taipei City on February 21 - 23, followed by a worldwide launch March 1 - 2.

Trainers will need to battle Black and White Kyurem in raid battles at the 2nd highest difficulty to obtain "Volt Fusion Energy" to create Black Kyurem or "Blaze Fusion Energy" to create White Kyurem; a similar mechanic was used for creating the "Dusk Mane Necrozma" and "Dawn Wings Necrozma" at last summer's Pokemon Go Fest. A Kyurem and either Zekrom or Reshiram will be required, with the Kyurem driving the stats and shiny state if applicable. Should the Kyurem know the move Glaciate when fused, fusion with Zekrom will give the Black Kyurem "Freeze Shock" while fusion with Reshiram will have "Ice Burn". (We have inquired to Niantic about whether Kyurem caught during the event will come with Glaciate to facilitate the fusion.) Although the energy will first be made available during the in-person events and trainers outside the area can access the raids during the weekend through "remote raids" up to five times a day, the energy will only be granted to local raiders.

The captured legendaries may also have a special background on their status screen based on Pokemon Black and White: Reshiram will have a Pokemon Black-themed background, and Zekrom a Pokemon White-themed background. Kyurem may come with either background, and fusing two Pokemon with different backgrounds (such as a Zekrom with a Black-themed background Kyurem) will create a unique third background.