Rhythm Heaven Grooves Onto Switch In 2026

It's back and probably weirder than ever.

After a decade out of the spotlight, Rhythm Heaven is coming back on Switch.

Rhythm Heaven Groove, the first wholly original title in the series since 2011/12's Rhythm Heaven Fever (with the 2016 3DS game Rhythm Heaven Megamix focusing on previous titles but having some original content) was shown today and will launch on Switch next year.

Longtime series composer Tsunku will return for the game as well.