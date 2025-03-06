We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Rhythm Heaven Grooves Onto Switch In 2026

by Donald Theriault - March 27, 2025, 10:50 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

It's back and probably weirder than ever.

After a decade out of the spotlight, Rhythm Heaven is coming back on Switch.

Rhythm Heaven Groove, the first wholly original title in the series since 2011/12's Rhythm Heaven Fever (with the 2016 3DS game Rhythm Heaven Megamix focusing on previous titles but having some original content) was shown today and will launch on Switch next year.

Longtime series composer Tsunku will return for the game as well.

This article was updated to more accurately reflect the nature of Rhythm Heaven Megamix.

Talkback

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor5 hours ago

2026! Wow! Between this and Tomodachi Life, both are honest-to-god Nintendo first-party franchises (though honestly B or C tier franchises) that are hitting the Switch 1 even a year after the Switch 2 takes over top billing!

It definitely looks like Nintendo is willing to keep the Switch 1 game library supported for a little longer instead of suddenly pulling the plug on it.

