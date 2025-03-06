New Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Footage Shown

Samus taking a page out of Ness's playbook now.

Although it didn't provide a release date, gameplay for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was shown in today's Nintendo Direct.

The gameplay showed Samus doing the traditional Prime scanning of objects on a planet called "Viewros", but also making use of psychic powers to manipulate objects in the environment and blaster fire.

The trailer ended on a "2025" date and a cutscene with a red-suited Samus.

About 15 new screenshots of the game have been released. You can view these as part of the article or check out the profile on the website.