New Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Footage Shown

by Donald Theriault - March 27, 2025, 10:39 am EDT
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo

Samus taking a page out of Ness's playbook now.

Although it didn't provide a release date, gameplay for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was shown in today's Nintendo Direct.

The gameplay showed Samus doing the traditional Prime scanning of objects on a planet called "Viewros", but also making use of psychic powers to manipulate objects in the environment and blaster fire.

The trailer ended on a "2025" date and a cutscene with a red-suited Samus.

About 15 new screenshots of the game have been released. You can view these as part of the article or check out the profile on the website.

Images

Talkback

broodwars4 hours ago

NGL, little disappointed that the "new abilities" shown off in this trailer were mainly glorified keys to unlock doors. Still, what they showed looked solid enough

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer2 hours ago

I really enjoyed the first 3 Prime games and I'm looking forward to this but so far I am not impressed. There is one particular thing I look for when it comes to Nintendo franchises and that is traversal and movement options.

I 200%'d Donkey Kong Country Returns HD because the fluidity in Donkey Kong's movement and momentum is extremely addictive for my tastes. I went for 900 moons because I love the way Mario feels bouncing around all over the place, launching him to and fro with Cappy. I found 900 and 1000 Koroks because Link could get around climbing, gliding and horse riding in a way that felt very satisfying. If I like my movement options I can be in heaven.

I've stopped midway through Prime Remastered because I'm just slightly bored of Samus's speed and agility. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely loved Prime 1-3. So much so that I have 4 big ol' high end Metroid Prime statues displayed in my home. Say what you want about all the wackiness of Other M but I LOVED the way Samus controlled beyond the first person moments and despite the sideways Wiimote. When I play Dread I feel like a space ninja that is nimble as heck.

The last FPS I played was one of the Doom titles and I loved how fast the dude was jumping around climbing and ripping those monsters apart. I look at this and for the most part I see the same relatively slow paced battle mechanics and movement options. It's still very early but I've basically been waiting for more movement options that are speedier and higher energy.

Ian Sane1 hour ago

I was not expecting both this and Pokemon Legends Z-A to not have firm release dates shown.  I'm assuming the date does exist but that both titles will have some cross-platform release on the Switch 2, either a separate Switch 2 version or performance improvements when playing the game on Switch 2.  So they avoided revealing the release dates because that would reveal details about the Switch 2 release date and they're saving that for next week's Direct.

