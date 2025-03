Yes, 2026 for a Switch 1 game. Deal with it.

The last game of today's Nintendo Direct was a bit of a long awaited return.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, the newest game in the irreverent Mii-based series, was announced today for launch in 2026. The setting is an island in the sea, and there will be new interactions.

This is the first Tomodachi product since a 2014-localized DS game.