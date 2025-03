Our heroes team up again for a retro inspired brawl.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion was announced in today's Nintendo Direct.

Published by DotEmu, this 2D beat-em-up features a large roster of playable heroes, online/local co-op, and a retro look similar to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to release on Switch this holiday.