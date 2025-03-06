New Digital Game Lending Feature Announced For April

Suddenly it's even more important to have a family NSO plan.

Nintendo is updating the way digital Switch games are handled beginning in April.

An update that month will create a new "Virtual Game Card" system that aims to treat digital downloads the way physical games are handled. Players will be able to "move" games from one system to another which would allow the games to be played without an internet connection, similar to how the "primary" system does now.

Additionally, players who are part of a Switch Online family group will be able to lend a purchased game to another member of the group. The limit is one per person, and the game will be on the other person's system for two weeks.