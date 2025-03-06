We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Digital Game Lending Feature Announced For April

by Donald Theriault - March 27, 2025, 10:46 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

Suddenly it's even more important to have a family NSO plan.

Nintendo is updating the way digital Switch games are handled beginning in April.

An update that month will create a new "Virtual Game Card" system that aims to treat digital downloads the way physical games are handled. Players will be able to "move" games from one system to another which would allow the games to be played without an internet connection, similar to how the "primary" system does now.

Additionally, players who are part of a Switch Online family group will be able to lend a purchased game to another member of the group. The limit is one per person, and the game will be on the other person's system for two weeks.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor5 hours ago

It's super awesome how this looks like it will work seamlessly with Switch 2 systems sharing the same Switch 1 games too, so a mixed household of Switch 2 and Switch 1 users can keep sharing Switch 1 games they purchase... Honestly sounds like it will help the transition to Switch 2, and help add another notch in relevancy to Switch 1 titles during the generational transition.

