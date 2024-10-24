Donkey Kong Land Added To Switch Online Game Boy Library

Plus one for hitting a relevant anniversary, but whither the other two?

After three Expansion Pack updates in October, November has a solo game for the regular tier Switch Online libraries.

Donkey Kong Land (1995) is now available in the Game Boy library. The game is a bespoke Game Boy version of the original Donkey Kong Country, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week.

This represents the first basic tier update since a group of SNES games in September, and the first Game Boy library additions since the entire Mega Man series was added in June.