Ah yes, the "water torture" method of game releases.

A pair of the benefits for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have updated tonight, with one on a very rapid turnaround.

The Game Boy library has added Donkey Kong Land 2 to the library tonight. The Game Boy rendition of Donkey Kong Country 2 follows last Thursday's release of the original Donkey Kong Land.

Music from the original Brain Age has also been added to the Nintendo Music app.