Five Mega Man Game Boy Games Added To Nintendo Switch Online Library

Probably the only time we'll see a full slate of Mega Man games in a NSO library if we're being honest.

After filling in some launch gaps last month, the Game Boy library on Nintendo Switch Online has just gotten a Mega boost.

The five Mega Man games for the original Game Boy have all been added to the service in one update tonight. This represents the largest group of additions to the Game Boy library since it launched in February 2023.

Released between 1991 and 1994, the first four Mega Man games (the first subtitled "Dr. Wily's Revenge") combined groups of four Robot Masters from the first five NES games. The fifth was a target title for the Super Game Boy in North America and featured bespoke bosses named after planets in our solar system.