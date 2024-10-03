N64 Mature Library Picks Up Two Acclaim-Published First Person Shooters

What's more horrible: N64 FPS controls, or the fact that we're coming up on a year and a half since the last Genesis update?

A pair of first person shooters with Iguana heritage have been added to the N64's "mature" app tonight.

Turok 2: The Seeds of Evil (1998) and Shadow Man (1999), both titles developed by Acclaim's Iguana studios (Turok in the US, Shadow Man in the UK), are now available on the 17+ NSO app. This is the third expansion pack update for this month, with the recent additions of F-Zeros GP Legend / Climax and last week's foisting of Banjo-Tooie.

Both titles have had remastered versions on Switch, with Turok 2 receiving a release in 2019 and Shadow Man following in 2022.