Super Nintendo NSO Library Adds Three Imports, Rare Crossover

The adventures of Bimmy, Jimmy, Rush, Zits, and Pimple await.

The Super Nintendo library has received a few Super Famicom titles and a crossover brawler in a new update tonight.

Battletoads Double Dragon (1993) is the sole Western domestic release in the update, a brawler starring the early and later stars of games distributed by Tradewest in their initial run. This is another fruit of the Nintendo / Rare (via Microsoft) partnership for NSO library releases.

Big Run (1991) is a stage-based simulation racing game set in Africa which mixes high speed racing with the business of obtaining sponsors and using the provided funds to buy parts.

Cosmo Gang The Puzzle (1993) is a falling block puzzle game in the same series as recent Arcade Archives game Cosmo Gang The Tank, which has single and 2 player game modes.

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō (1993) is a follow up to the Kunio-based dodgeball games previously released on the Famicom, which adds new options for evasive maneuvers to the point of having the nickname "SFC Dodge".

The actual Super Famicom app has also added Angelique, an early example of an otome visual novel.