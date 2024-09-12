Nintendo Downloads - September 12, 2024

I trust there'll be no objections to this week's main event.

Things we missed last week: The combination Partner Showcase / Indie World dropped six games - though one of them was only shown in Japan - with Pizza Tower, Peglin, and Pico Park 2 in the Indie World portion and the Castlevania DominuS Collection, Goat Simulator 3, and "that ****ing Kairosoft Doraemon game" (tm RFN) in the Partner Showcase half. Also, Panic (Thank Goodness You're Here!, Untitled Goose Game) published Nour: Play With Your Food, and the Archives had Finalizer - Super Transformation from Konami.

Capcom's dropping consecutive weeks of hot collections with unreleased games, with this week's big game being the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection bringing a good Edgeworth game west for the first time. (Allegedly.) There's also a localization for the Good Feel-developed Goemon spiritual successor Bakeru, and if you prefer to work out to vocaloid music instead of, I dunno, Billie Eilish there's a Hatsune Miku Fitness Boxing.

On the retro front - though I suppose that last trio would also apply - we have four items for the older crowd: Gimmick 2 (NA only, possibly apocryphal), the Sunsoft Is Back collection reviving three older unreleased Famicom games... Aero the Acro-bat 2, and a second version of the original Hydlide in the EggConsole line. Wow, that descended quickly.

North America

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku (US$49.99/C$68.56)

Bakeru ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Gimmick! 2 ($24.99/$34.99)

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography ($20.00/$25.99: Tuesday)

Badminton Time ($19.99/$27.99)

Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X ($19.99/$27.00-)

Shogun Showdown ($14.99/$18.99)

The 257th Element ($13.00/$17.80)

Ultimate Holidays ($11.99/$16.59: Friday)

Billy's Game Show ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Selection ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Flick Erasers Battle Royale ($7.00/$6.58)

EggConsole Hydlide MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Aero the Acro-bat 2 ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

What Happened - Through Worlds ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

The Knight's Path ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Holyhunt ($4.99/$6.91: Tuesday)

Mining Mechs ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Shield King ($4.99/$6.83)

Super Shaking Girl! ($4.99/$6.49)

Buffet Boss ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Animal Water Pang ($2.99/$4.11)

V-Hunter Puzzler DX ($2.99/$3.89)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A "Blockbuster" sale until September 9 has 40% off Pentiment, half off the original Capcom Fighting Collection, and half off all of the recent Persona (including 5 Tactica). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku (€49.99/£44.99)

Bakeru (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Fantasia Lost (€28.99/£26.09: Wednesday)

Badminton Time (€19.99/£17.99)

Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X (€19.99/£17.99)

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography (€18.99/£16.00: Tuesday)

Shogun Showdown (€14.99/£12.49)

The 257th Element (€12.80/£11.49)

Ultimate Holidays (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Billy's Game Show (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

The Backrooms: Survival (€9.99/£11.99)

Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Selection (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Flick Erasers Battle Royale (€7.00/£3.77)

Aero the Acro-bat 2 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

What Happened - Through Worlds (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Hydlide MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

The Knight's Path (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Holyhunt (€4.99/£4.00: Tuesday)

Mining Mechs (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Shield King (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Shaking Girl! (€4.99/£4.29)

V-Hunter Puzzler DX (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Animal Water Pang (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Cats On Duty (¥5478)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (¥5478)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (¥4990)

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Fantasia Lost (¥3960)

Grand Prix Formula One (¥1990)

Ultimate Holidays (¥1750)

The 257th Element (¥1200)

Gold Digger: The Simulator (¥1199)

Let's Spin It: Train Sign Collection (¥1000)

What Happened - Through Worlds (¥999)

Aero the Acro-bat 2 (¥990)

EggConsole Hydlide MSX (¥880)

Flick Erasers Battle Royale (¥700)

Mining Mechs (¥700)

Super Shaking Girl! (¥500)

Shield King (¥499)

V-Hunter Puzzler DX (¥400)

Animal Water Pang (¥330)