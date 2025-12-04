Nintendo Downloads - December 4, 2025

Myles MacKenize / You helped out Samus Aran / And angered some "men" / 10/10

A week on the bigger side for Switch 2 (and Switch by proxy considering all but one of the big ones is multiplatform), with the power four of Simogo Legacy Collection, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Assassin's Creed: Origins and Octopath Traveler 0, the last of those most important for those hoping for an offline version of Fire Emblem Heroes once its end of service gets announced in March since Traveler 0 is a test case for "offline version of mobile gacha". There's also the Nintendo Direct-appearing Popucom, and Viewfinder which Willem reviewed last week, and a Nightdive remake of something just called Blood...

Don't look at me like that, I was getting to the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon of the broader Nintendo oeuvre - the series with two ever-shrinking constituencies of fan in indie game makers and video game media, the series that those who like it won't shut up about but the broader audience does not give a damn about. Yes, Metroid Prime 4 is finally coming out. A game in development so long it was introduced at an E3, and the studio that allegedly worked on it originally before it was rebooted nearly seven years ago has turned their reputation around with Nintendo to the point that Nintendo is outright buying them. Was it worth it? Probably not, given that it's not good when the biggest-budget game in Nintendo history has the same discourse:sales ratio as the Steam Deck.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Syrenne's surprise drop will actually be in next week's list (if I don't get sacked for that truth bomb up there) as LOK Digital is getting a Switch version, but it does have a demo you should check out by her request. Apart from that, 1991 brawler Karate Blazers was the Archives release. And there was a lot of "porn"... aw, dang it.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It would appear so, but I would NOT bet on the same being true of the story.

North America

Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Assassin's Creed: Shadows ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Octopath Traveler 0 ($49.99/$66.99)

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion ($29.99/$41.85: Monday)

Simogo Legacy Collection ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ($9.99/$14.99)

Simogo Legacy Collection (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ($59.99/$84.99)

Octopath Traveler 0 ($49.99/$66.99)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion ($29.99/$41.85: Monday)

Anime School Love: Her Teacher's Secret Lesson ($29.99/$39.99)

Blood: Refreshed Supply ($29.99/$38.99)

Viewfinder ($24.99/$33.49: Wednesday)

Popucom ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Old School Rally ($19.99/$26.99)

Nightmare: The Lunatic ($16.99/$23.68)

Simogo Legacy Collection ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Detective: Rainy Night ($10.99/$14.99)

American Car Parking Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$14.30: Sunday)

Los Pingheros ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Brok: The Brawl Bar ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Sacrifice For Sale ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Dino Dawn Doom ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Santa's Christmas Story 2: The Frozen Gift War ($6.99/$9.89)

Spot The Cat ($6.99/$9.75: Friday)

EggConsole Lizard PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Amazing Maze ($4.99/$7.00: Monday)

Lonely Guardian ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Winterlight - Where Silence Says It All ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Just A Little Purr Suit ($4.99/$6.83)

Speed Factor ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cats Ritual ($4.06/$5.70)

Couple Maker ($1.30/$1.90: Wednesday)

Europe

Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€69.99/£58.99)

Assassin's Creed: Shadows (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Octopath Traveler 0 (€59.99/£49.99)

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

Simogo Legacy Collection (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (€9.99/£7.99)

Simogo Legacy Collection (€no cost/£: Monday)

Switch

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (€59.99/£49.99)

Octopath Traveler 0 (€59.99/£49.99)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

Blood: Refreshed Supply (€27.99/£24.99)

Viewfinder (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Old School Rally (€19.99/£19.99)

Popucom (€17.99/£15.75)

Nightmare: The Lunatic (€16.49/£14.89)

Simogo Legacy Collection (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan (€14.99/£13.49)

Detective: Rainy Night (€10.99/£10.00)

Brok: The Brawl Bar (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Sacrifice For Sale (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

1st Homizio (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Los Pingheros (€9.75/£8.50: Monday)

Platform 6 Online (€7.29/£6.59)

Spot The Cat (€6.99/£6.29)

Santa's Christmas Story 2: The Frozen Gift War (€6.99/£5.99)

Tralalero Tralala - Escape Backrooms (€5.99/£5.99: Monday)

EggConsole Lizard PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Amazing Maze (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Lonely Guardian (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Winterlight - Where Silence Says It All (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Just A Little Purr Suit (€4.99/£4.49)

Speed Factor (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Lovely Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition (€4.63/£4.09: Wednesday)

Cats Ritual (€3.49/£3.19: Monday)

Puffy Dog Puzzle (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Brain Workout! Spinning Insect Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

Couple Maker (€1.22/£1.09: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8980)

Octopath Traveler 0 (¥7678)

Assassin's Creed: Shadows (¥7150: Tuesday)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (¥4950: Tuesday)

Run For Money: Hunter vs Fugitive (¥4950)

Simogo Legacy Collection (¥1500)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (¥1000)

Simogo Legacy Collection (¥100)

Switch

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (¥7980)

Octopath Traveler 0 (¥7678)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (¥4950: Tuesday)

Run For Money: Hunter vs Fugitive (¥4950)

Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (¥3990)

Viewfinder (¥2860)

Gigasword (¥2420)

Popucom (¥2400)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan (¥2000)

Old School Rally (¥1999)

Nightmare: The Lunatic (¥1980)

Bus Sim 25 - City Simulator (¥1590)

Simogo Legacy Collection (¥1500)

Farm Simulator 2025 (¥1499)

Toy Cowboy Royale: RPG Dragon's Challenge (¥1290)

Platform 6 Online (¥1280)

Forestrike (¥1200: Wednesday)

Santa's Christmas Story 2: The Frozen Gift War (¥999)

Sacrifice For Sale (¥990)

Entrance 8 (¥888: Friday)

EggConsole Lizard PC-8801 (¥880)

Los Pingheros (¥800)

Lovely Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition (¥800)

Speed Factor (¥680: Friday)

Cats Ritual (¥616)

Puffy Dog Puzzle (¥500)

Lonely Guardian (¥499)

Timore 6: The Cadaver (¥489)

Just A Little Purr Suit (¥420)

Characteristics Of XX People (¥420)

The Culprit Returns To The Scene Of The Crime (¥420)

Couple Maker (¥200)