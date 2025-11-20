Mega Man 40th Anniversary Game Highlights Switch 2 And Switch Announcements At Winter Game Fest

dba "The Game Awards", you know the drill.

Capcom wasn't done after announcing Pragmata tonight: the company has also announced their plans for one of their great mascot's 40th anniversary. A brief trailer has been released for Mega Man: Dual Overdrive which will release in 2027 - 40 years after the original NES adventures of the Blue Bomber - on both Switch 2 and the Switch.

Also revealed tonight: