Mega Man 40th Anniversary Game Highlights Switch 2 And Switch Announcements At Winter Game Fest

Capcom wasn't done after announcing Pragmata tonight: the company has also announced their plans for one of their great mascot's 40th anniversary. A brief trailer has been released for Mega Man: Dual Overdrive which will release in 2027 - 40 years after the original NES adventures of the Blue Bomber - on both Switch 2 and the Switch.
Also revealed tonight:
- A new co-op game published by Kepler Interactive (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) was shown called Orbtials. The very anime-styled action game will be a Switch 2 exclusive in 2026.
- Complusion Games and Microsoft Game Studios announced a Switch 2 release for their 2025 action game South of Midnight in the spring of 2026.
- Co-op horror game Phasmophobia, previously released on PS5 and in Early Access on PC, will come to Switch 2 around the time it goes 1.0 on PC next year.
- Another co-op platformer called Out of Words was also confirmed for a Switch 2 release next year.