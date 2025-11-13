Pokemon Go Crosses Rubicon, Announces Remote Trade Functionality

...so you're saying it'll be possible to get Stonjourner without a $1500 round trip ticket from YHZ to LHR?

One of the last local-only options in Pokemon Go will soon be available remotely, but you have to work at it.

A new update rolling out worldwide today will unlock the ability to make remote trades in Pokemon Go. The trades will be tied to a friendship prestige level called "Forever Friends" (previous levels being Good, Great, Ultra, Best) and will unlock one remote trade per time achieving the level. It will take 90 "points" to reach the state (1 per daily interaction, 7 for completing a weekly challenge), and a trade must be completed before the next 90 points will unlock another remote: additionally Pokemon caught in the prior 30 days cannot be traded in addition to existing trade restrictions.

In order to facilitate the trade, players will put a special tag on Pokemon they are willing to trade: the partner selects three of these tagged Pokemon, and the original trainer will confirm the one to send. Each step has a 48 hour timer, similar to how trades work in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Trading was added in July 2018 to Pokemon Go and requires the trainers to be 100m from each other to complete. In 2020, a proposed change caused by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic extended the trade distance to 50km which was later added for a couple of events, but the distance has largely remained 100m since December 2021.