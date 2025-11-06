New Mario Kart World Patch Adds Item Switch, Music Options, And Loads Of Issue Fixes

Finally, nothing but blue shells for an entire Knockout Tour.

A new patch for Mario Kart World could potentially make races even more chaotic than normal.

The 1.4 update (out now) has enabled an item switch for multiplayer races, and added some new options to multiplayer. Several tracks were also redesigned, most notably any races that run through the Koopa Beach track now running for at least two laps on the beach.

A multitude of other issues were also fixed: full patch notes can be found on Nintendo's support site.