Pokemon Legends Z-A Drops Project M, Announces New Mega Evolution For Mega Dimension DLC

That first name shouldn't trigger anything, but we'll forgive you for thinking it does.

We have some new details for the last big Nintendo release of 2025 this morning, as well as a new downloadable event for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

The Mega Dimension DLC will include a second Mega Evolution option for Lucario called Mega Lucario Z. A new trailer released this morning shows the slightly lighter form in multiplayer action, though any type changes are still unknown. "Z Mega Evolutions" will have a shorter cooldown for attacks in battle, but will also burn the Mega gauge faster.

The end of the video also confirms a new Mystery Gift similar to the one that unlocked the mythical Diancie last month. Later today, the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y will be made available via Mystery Gift, which will allow for the legendary and elusive Mewtwo to be captured. The sidequest, called "Project M", will be the first time Mewtwo has been available on the Switch in more than four years, with its previous appearance being in the postgame of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl.