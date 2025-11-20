Superhero Strategy Adventure Dispatch Listed For January Switch 2 And Switch Launch

A blissfully technical debt-free release.

Disclosure: Nintendo World Report contributor Syrenne McNulty is one of the game's producers.

Word comes from the land down under this morning that one of 2025's more unique adventures is coming to Switch both 2 and original early in 2026.

First spotted by Vooks, a listing for Dispatch has appeared in the Australian eShop listing a January 29 release. Released episodically on PC and the PlayStation 5, the game wrapped its season on those platforms a few weeks ago. The Switch 2 and Switch games are both AUD$43.95 with a 10% launch discount and a no cost Switch -> Switch 2 upgrade option.

Created by AdHoc Games - a studio made up of former Telltale Games staff - Dispatch sees the player take the role of a superhero dispatcher who has to assign specific supers depending on the task, and manage the office politics therein. Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) is among the voice cast for the game alongside veteran voice actors Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer.

UPDATE 3:30pm: The game is now live in North America, with a US$29.99 price and a January 28 launch day.