Nintendo Downloads - December 11, 2025

This week is kind of designed to tick me off.
In a week that features Winter Game Fest (dba "The Game Awards") and its cavalcade of F2P gacha hero shooter ads with interspersed awards more of a work than Montreal to balance out the Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, at least there's some intriguing items to deal with. The week kicks off with Skate Story, before going into Farming Simulator and Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader - and for those of you with pattern recognition issues who AREN'T whining about Metroid Prime 4 on the internet, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is from the developer of and is a sequel to Ultimate Chicken Horse. There's also a new rocket sim from the No More Robots folks in Little Rocket Lab.
On the OG Switch... well, we have another Saga game getting its second remake, and in a sign of something Square Enix isn't even publishing it. There's also a new Terminator run-and-gun, a remake of a Japan-only PS1 game (Milano's Odd Job Collection) getting localized, and waaaaaaay down the price list a Switch version of PC surprise hit A Game About Digging A Hole. (Exactly what it says on the tin.) Disclaimer corner: LOK Digital is produced by Syrenne McNulty, official Friend of Nintendo World Report, and published by Draknek who employ our Melanie Zawodniak as a podcast editor.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: In a light week for surprise releases (Arceus be praised), we got Switch 2 drops for Sonic Racing: CrossWorld (with a weird upgrade structure) and... Red Dead Redemption.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE OUTSIDE JAPAN: A scrolling shooter in Super Laydock Mission Striker means we should be good to go.
North America
Switch 2
Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (US$59.99/C$96.99: Tuesday)
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader ($49.99/$64.99)
Skate Story ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Storm Lancers - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($19.99/$29.99: Tuesday)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)
Little Rocket Lab ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Storm Lancers - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)
Little Rocket Lab (no cost: Wednesday)
Switch
Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered International ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)
Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)
Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Girls ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)
Terminator 2D: No Fate ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)
Kiborg ($24.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Keep The Heroes Out ($19.99/$28.24: Tuesday)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)
Little Rocket Lab ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Traveler's Refrain ($19.99/$26.50)
Dunjungle ($19.99/$24.99)
Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan ($14.99/$21.14: Monday)
LOK Digital ($14.99/$20.99: Tuesday)
Cozy Tiny Home ($14.99/$20.90: Tuesday)
Milano's Odd Job Collection ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)
Stars in the Trash ($14.99/$18.99)
Royal Watch: The Throne's Duty ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)
Tamarindos Freaking Dinner ($14.90/$20.90)
Mamon King ($12.99/$16.99)
Vinecard ($11.99/$14.99)
Pharmacy Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.49: Tuesday)
Aery - Winter Wonderland ($9.99/$15.00)
Ink Inside ($9.99/$14.00)
Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality ($9.99/$13.99)
Samu ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)
FatalZone ($6.99/$8.99)
Unto Deepest Depths ($6.99/$9.99)
EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX ($6.49/$7.34)
Ascendance Unbound ($5.99/$7.99)
Dino Land ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
A Game About Digging A Hole ($4.99/$6.49: Tuesday)
Pad Quad ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Save The Doge 2 ($4.99/$6.99)
Toad Slide ($4.99/$6.83)
BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie collection is 75% off until Saturday. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (€59.99/£52.99: Tuesday)
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (€49.99/£42.99)
Skate Story (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (€17.99/£16.75: Tuesday)
Little Rocket Lab (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Little Rocket Lab (no cost: Wednesday)
Switch
Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered International (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)
Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys (€29.99/£26.99)
Terminator 2D: No Fate (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)
Kiborg (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)
Dunjungle (€19.99/£19.99: Wednesday)
Traveler's Refrain (€18.99/£15.99)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (€17.99/£16.75: Tuesday)
Little Rocket Lab (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)
Keep The Heroes Out (€17.39/£15.69: Tuesday)
Cozy Tiny Home (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
LOK Digital (€14.79/£13.29: Tuesday)
Milano's Odd Job Collection (€14.99/£12.79: Tuesday)
Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Stars in the Trash (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Tamarindos Freaking Dinner (€14.90/£13.50)
Royal Watch: The Throne's Duty (€13.45/£12.99)
Mamon King (€12.79/£10.99)
Vinecard (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)
Pharmacy Store Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Aery - Winter Wonderland (€9.99/£9.99)
Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality (€9.99/£8.99)
Ink Inside (€9.99/£8.99)
Samu (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Slide! Throw! Snow Party (€9.00/£7.74)
Unto Deepest Depths (€6.99/£5.99)
FatalZone (€6.89/£6.19)
Ascendance Unbound (€5.99/£5.99)
Dino Land (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX (€5.59/£5.39)
A Game About Digging A Hole (€4.99/£4.29: Tuesday)
Pad Quad (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Save The Doge 2 (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Toad Slide (€4.99/£4.49)
BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)
Japan
Switch 2
Skate Story (¥2300: Tuesday)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (¥2300: Wednesday)
Switch
Disney Miraness Fitness (¥6578)
Gekisou! BAND STAR (¥6380)
Hoshizora Tetsudou to Shiro no Tabi (¥6380)
Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys (¥4490)
Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Girls (¥4490)
Tomb Raider IV-VI Collection (¥4389)
Asphalt Champions (¥3100)
LOK Digital (¥2300)
Tamarindos Freaking Dinner (¥2300)
Traveler's Refrain (¥2300)
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (¥2300)
Cozy Tiny Home (¥2275)
Milano's Odd Job Collection (¥2200: Tuesday)
Call of Warfare - FPS Modern Shooter (¥1999)
Dino Dawn Doom (¥1999: Friday)
Dunjungle (¥1980)
Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition (¥1900)
Ink Inside (¥1799)
Stars in the Trash (¥1750)
Aery - Winter Wonderland (¥1600)
Chernobyl: Escape from Pripyat (¥1590)
Quirky Consultation Hotline (¥1540: Friday)
Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality (¥1499)
Pharmacy Store Simulator (¥1499)
Mamon King (¥1480)
Vinecard (¥1400)
Rise of Rana (¥1380)
Unto Deepest Depths (¥1245)
Dino Land (¥990)
Honorific Language Skills Test For Adults (¥980)
Ascendance Unbound (¥900)
Slide! Throw! Snow Party (¥900)
EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX (¥880)
FatalZone (¥800)
Dungeons and Ducklings (¥760)
Save The Doge 2 (¥749)
A Game About Digging A Hole (¥580)
Pad Quad (¥499)
Toad Slide (¥499)
A-ha Moments In Everyday Life (¥420)
Brain Training! Spinning Dog Puzzle (¥420)
Can You Explain The Difference? (¥420)
Local Common Knowledge True/False Quiz (¥420)
Trivia King: Legendary Quiz Quest (¥420)
BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special (¥400)
Anime: Fantasy Uni (¥380)