Nintendo Downloads - December 11, 2025

This week is kind of designed to tick me off.

In a week that features Winter Game Fest (dba "The Game Awards") and its cavalcade of F2P gacha hero shooter ads with interspersed awards more of a work than Montreal to balance out the Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, at least there's some intriguing items to deal with. The week kicks off with Skate Story, before going into Farming Simulator and Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader - and for those of you with pattern recognition issues who AREN'T whining about Metroid Prime 4 on the internet, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is from the developer of and is a sequel to Ultimate Chicken Horse. There's also a new rocket sim from the No More Robots folks in Little Rocket Lab.

On the OG Switch... well, we have another Saga game getting its second remake, and in a sign of something Square Enix isn't even publishing it. There's also a new Terminator run-and-gun, a remake of a Japan-only PS1 game (Milano's Odd Job Collection) getting localized, and waaaaaaay down the price list a Switch version of PC surprise hit A Game About Digging A Hole. (Exactly what it says on the tin.) Disclaimer corner: LOK Digital is produced by Syrenne McNulty, official Friend of Nintendo World Report, and published by Draknek who employ our Melanie Zawodniak as a podcast editor.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: In a light week for surprise releases (Arceus be praised), we got Switch 2 drops for Sonic Racing: CrossWorld (with a weird upgrade structure) and... Red Dead Redemption.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE OUTSIDE JAPAN: A scrolling shooter in Super Laydock Mission Striker means we should be good to go.

North America

Switch 2

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (US$59.99/C$96.99: Tuesday)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader ($49.99/$64.99)

Skate Story ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Storm Lancers - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($19.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Little Rocket Lab ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Storm Lancers - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Little Rocket Lab (no cost: Wednesday)

Switch

Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered International ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Girls ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Terminator 2D: No Fate ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Kiborg ($24.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Keep The Heroes Out ($19.99/$28.24: Tuesday)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Little Rocket Lab ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Traveler's Refrain ($19.99/$26.50)

Dunjungle ($19.99/$24.99)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan ($14.99/$21.14: Monday)

LOK Digital ($14.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

Cozy Tiny Home ($14.99/$20.90: Tuesday)

Milano's Odd Job Collection ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

Stars in the Trash ($14.99/$18.99)

Royal Watch: The Throne's Duty ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner ($14.90/$20.90)

Mamon King ($12.99/$16.99)

Vinecard ($11.99/$14.99)

Pharmacy Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.49: Tuesday)

Aery - Winter Wonderland ($9.99/$15.00)

Ink Inside ($9.99/$14.00)

Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality ($9.99/$13.99)

Samu ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

FatalZone ($6.99/$8.99)

Unto Deepest Depths ($6.99/$9.99)

EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Ascendance Unbound ($5.99/$7.99)

Dino Land ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

A Game About Digging A Hole ($4.99/$6.49: Tuesday)

Pad Quad ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Save The Doge 2 ($4.99/$6.99)

Toad Slide ($4.99/$6.83)

BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie collection is 75% off until Saturday. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (€59.99/£52.99: Tuesday)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (€49.99/£42.99)

Skate Story (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (€17.99/£16.75: Tuesday)

Little Rocket Lab (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Little Rocket Lab (no cost: Wednesday)

Switch

Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered International (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys (€29.99/£26.99)

Terminator 2D: No Fate (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Kiborg (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Dunjungle (€19.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Traveler's Refrain (€18.99/£15.99)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (€17.99/£16.75: Tuesday)

Little Rocket Lab (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Keep The Heroes Out (€17.39/£15.69: Tuesday)

Cozy Tiny Home (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

LOK Digital (€14.79/£13.29: Tuesday)

Milano's Odd Job Collection (€14.99/£12.79: Tuesday)

Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Stars in the Trash (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner (€14.90/£13.50)

Royal Watch: The Throne's Duty (€13.45/£12.99)

Mamon King (€12.79/£10.99)

Vinecard (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Pharmacy Store Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Aery - Winter Wonderland (€9.99/£9.99)

Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality (€9.99/£8.99)

Ink Inside (€9.99/£8.99)

Samu (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Slide! Throw! Snow Party (€9.00/£7.74)

Unto Deepest Depths (€6.99/£5.99)

FatalZone (€6.89/£6.19)

Ascendance Unbound (€5.99/£5.99)

Dino Land (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

A Game About Digging A Hole (€4.99/£4.29: Tuesday)

Pad Quad (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Save The Doge 2 (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Toad Slide (€4.99/£4.49)

BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Skate Story (¥2300: Tuesday)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (¥2300: Wednesday)

Switch

Disney Miraness Fitness (¥6578)

Gekisou! BAND STAR (¥6380)

Hoshizora Tetsudou to Shiro no Tabi (¥6380)

Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Boys (¥4490)

Farm Love Legend: Transform Your Animals Into Anime Girls (¥4490)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Collection (¥4389)

Asphalt Champions (¥3100)

LOK Digital (¥2300)

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner (¥2300)

Traveler's Refrain (¥2300)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (¥2300)

Cozy Tiny Home (¥2275)

Milano's Odd Job Collection (¥2200: Tuesday)

Call of Warfare - FPS Modern Shooter (¥1999)

Dino Dawn Doom (¥1999: Friday)

Dunjungle (¥1980)

Montezuma's Revenge - The 40th Anniversary Edition (¥1900)

Ink Inside (¥1799)

Stars in the Trash (¥1750)

Aery - Winter Wonderland (¥1600)

Chernobyl: Escape from Pripyat (¥1590)

Quirky Consultation Hotline (¥1540: Friday)

Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality (¥1499)

Pharmacy Store Simulator (¥1499)

Mamon King (¥1480)

Vinecard (¥1400)

Rise of Rana (¥1380)

Unto Deepest Depths (¥1245)

Dino Land (¥990)

Honorific Language Skills Test For Adults (¥980)

Ascendance Unbound (¥900)

Slide! Throw! Snow Party (¥900)

EggConsole Super Laydock Mission Striker MSX (¥880)

FatalZone (¥800)

Dungeons and Ducklings (¥760)

Save The Doge 2 (¥749)

A Game About Digging A Hole (¥580)

Pad Quad (¥499)

Toad Slide (¥499)

A-ha Moments In Everyday Life (¥420)

Brain Training! Spinning Dog Puzzle (¥420)

Can You Explain The Difference? (¥420)

Local Common Knowledge True/False Quiz (¥420)

Trivia King: Legendary Quiz Quest (¥420)

BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special (¥400)

Anime: Fantasy Uni (¥380)