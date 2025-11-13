Skyrim Adds Another Platform As Anniversary Edition Now Available On Switch 2

See that mountain? You can play two different native versions of Skyrim on it.

It's seemingly not a modern console if it can't play Skyrim natively, and now the Switch 2 is getting in on the action.

Bethesda has announced that the Skyrim Anniversary Collection - which includes a host of user-created tools from an official creator's club as well as the base game's expansion - is now available for purchase on Switch 2. The massive RPG first released in 2011 and was one of the first games announced for Switch at its 2016 reveal, launching in November 2017.

Previous owners of the Anniversary Collection DLC (released 28 September 2022 for Switch) will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for no cost: otherwise the upgrade will cost the same $19.99 as the DLC costs now and includes those who own physical copies of Skyrim Switch.