Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Delivers Switch 2 Edition 16 December

And yet a roguelite is somehow easier to beat than the Dam level in the original NES game.

Next week will see pizza time on Switch 2 with a recent Turtles game getting an upgrade.

Super Evil Megacorp, the developers of 2024 co-op roguelite action game TMNT: Splintered Fate, have confirmed the game will receive a Switch 2 version next Tuesday. A faster framerate, improved visuals, and GameChat/GameShare support will all be part of the package.

Owners of the Switch edition will be able to upgrade for US$2.49 or equivalent.