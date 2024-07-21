Episode 884: Kirby In the Meat Dimension

It feels like... meat

This week we have a New Business starter. Gui gives an update on PowerSlave Exhumed (00:01:26) before talking about mystery game The Case of the Golden Idol (00:07:21) - just note that it's got major issues on Switch. Greg gives a quick update on (00:29:05) Mameda no Bakeru before moving on to talk about Starfy on the NSO Expansion pack and Theathrythm Final Bar Line expansions.

After a break we take our turn at being BUSINESS BUSINESS with our own (00:48:31) Nintendo Investors' Q&A.