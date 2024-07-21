We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 884: Kirby In the Meat Dimension

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - July 21, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
This week we have a New Business starter. Gui gives an update on PowerSlave Exhumed (00:01:26) before talking about mystery game The Case of the Golden Idol (00:07:21) - just note that it's got major issues on Switch. Greg gives a quick update on (00:29:05) Mameda no Bakeru before moving on to talk about Starfy on the NSO Expansion pack and Theathrythm Final Bar Line expansions.

After a break we take our turn at being BUSINESS BUSINESS with our own (00:48:31) Nintendo Investors' Q&A.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "Title" from Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir. It was requested by A.G. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

