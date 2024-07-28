Episode 885: We Stand Out as Exceptional

All two of us.
This week we spend 15 minutes making you think we live in your skull, and also in sharing with you the latest business opportunities for Radio Free Nintendo. The Intelligence has never been so artificial.
The rest of the show is nouvelles affaires. Jon has a look at Epyx Rogue (00:16:45), which evolves into a larger chat on the dawn of gaming. Guillaume slaps everyone with Streets of Red (00:52:21) followed by shorter looks at River City Girls and Asterix and Obelix: Slap them All! XXL (01:02:32). Lastly, he shares some more thoughts on PowerSlave Exhumed. Greg wraps French New Business with an update on Mameda no Bakeru (01:15:41).
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Weight of the World/the End of YoRHa" from NieR:Automata. It was requested by vudu. All rights reserved by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.