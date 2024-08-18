It is a moral imperative that we milk these Wa...wait...

It's Triple-Eight, and for my next trick it's us reaping the rewards of last week's email exhortations. First up, we chart a path for a chastened Nintendo in the world of mobile software, and immorality (00:07:43). Then, we rely on Chibi-Robo to assassinate Sonic and his Shitty Friends (00:42:37). Lastly, it's Thank Goodness for hyper-local games (00:52:47). FEED THE BEAST!

After a break, we tackle some New Business. Greg's been talking about Mameda no Bakeru for a few weeks, and now we know it's coming to the west very soon (01:29:39). We also spent a little time on the demo of Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (01:40:35). Guillaume has been trying out things to play, but struggling and instead talks about giving kids pornography in Yakuza 0 (01:47:26). Lastly, Jon has impressions of DOOM + DOOM 2 (01:58:30). That's a single game.