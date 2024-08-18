It is a moral imperative that we milk these Wa...wait...
It's Triple-Eight, and for my next trick it's us reaping the rewards of last week's email exhortations. First up, we chart a path for a chastened Nintendo in the world of mobile software, and immorality (00:07:43). Then, we rely on Chibi-Robo to assassinate Sonic and his Shitty Friends (00:42:37). Lastly, it's Thank Goodness for hyper-local games (00:52:47). FEED THE BEAST!
After a break, we tackle some New Business. Greg's been talking about Mameda no Bakeru for a few weeks, and now we know it's coming to the west very soon (01:29:39). We also spent a little time on the demo of Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (01:40:35). Guillaume has been trying out things to play, but struggling and instead talks about giving kids pornography in Yakuza 0 (01:47:26). Lastly, Jon has impressions of DOOM + DOOM 2 (01:58:30). That's a single game.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Shark Bytes" from Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.