Nintendo Downloads - November 23, 2023

Breaking news from the United Kingdom at this hour: Generalissima Elizabeth Windsor is still dead.

Things we missed last week: In addition to the four shadowdrops from the Indie World (Backpack Hero, Enjoy the Diner, Howl, and Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist), the ridiculous and the sublime of the fighting genre also appeared with Taito's Dinorex (Archives) and SNK's King of Fighters XIII: Global Match.

And the reason we're focusing on last week's releases is because this week is kind of barren for bigger releases. In fact, the only thing that might qualify for most of you is the compilation of Jurassic Park games coming out in order to celebrate... well, the home video release of Jurassic Park 30 years ago. And even that boils down to how much you care about licensed games from the early 1990s, though I suppose it is a boon for game preservation.

Aside from that, Europe is getting an Irem compilation (which is probably also NA bound, but there's no listings on eShops for it yet), and they already have a Black Friday sale started which includes EA FC 24 (aka "the soccer game EA makes when they give a damn") half off, and other third party titles including The 7th Guest - just in time for a certain Retroactive. (25% off until 3 December in Europe.)

North America

Retail

L.O.L. Surprise: Roller Dreams Racing (US$39.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party ($39.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternative ($49.99/$67.99: Tuesdsy)

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection ($29.99/$40.99: Wednesday)

Guns & Spurs 2 ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Criss Cross ($25.99/$35.99: Saturday)

Train Valley 2: Community Edition ($24.99/$34.99)

In Stars And Time ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Terraformers ($19.99/$22.49: Tuesday)

Worldless ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Starlight Drifter ($19.99/$27.99: Friday)

Nora The Wannabe Alchemist ($19.99/$27.62: Friday)

Witchtastic ($17.99/$20.49: Wednesday)

Euro Truck Driver Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Train Driver Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Alina of the Arena ($14.99/$19.99)

Train Traffic Manager ($14.99/$20.25: Friday)

Snakebird Complete ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

The Trotties Adventure ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Furniture Flipper 2023 Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Rally Race: Offroad Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Attack Strategy - Battle Simulator Accurate ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Deleted ($9.99/$14.99)

Super Solitaire - Card Game ($9.99/$13.99)

Frogvival ($9.99/$13.51: Friday)

Zombies Rising XXX ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Charrua Soccer - Pro Edition ($8.99/$11.99)

Final Shot ($5.99/$8.23: Friday)

Mix AI Animal Ultimate ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Settris ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens ($4.99/$6.99)

ASMR Slicing ($4.99/$6.73)

Astro Miner ($4.99/$6.73)

Drawing Carnival ($4.99/$6.73)

Tricky Taps ($4.99/$6.73)

Colored Effects ($4.99/$4.99)

Evil Diary ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Inertia 2 ($4.39/$5.84: Monday)

Swim Sacabambaspis ($2.99/$2.99: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Cyber Deals begin at noon ET on the day this article goes live. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

L.O.L. Surprise: Roller Dreams Racing (€39.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party (€39.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternative (€49.99/£45.99: Tuesdsy)

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection (€29.99/£40.99: Tuesday)

Guns & Spurs 2 (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Criss Cross (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

IREM Collection Volume 1 (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Train Valley 2: Community Edition (€24.99/£22.49)

Terraformers (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Worldless (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Starlight Drifter (€19.99/£19.99)

Nora The Wannabe Alchemist (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

In Stars And Time (€19.5/£16.75: Monday)

Witchtastic (€14.99/£13.99)

Euro Truck Driver Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Train Driver Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Alina of the Arena (€14.99/£13.99)

Train Traffic Manager (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Snakebird Complete (€14.99/£12.49: Friday)

Furniture Flipper 2023 Simulator (€12.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

Rally Race: Offroad Simulator (€12.99/£10.99: Friday)

Attack Strategy - Battle Simulator Accurate (€9.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Deleted (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Solitaire - Card Game (€9.99/£8.99)

Frogvival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Zombies Rising XXX (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Charrua Soccer - Pro Edition (€8.99/£8.99)

Final Shot (€5.99/£5.38: Friday)

Mix AI Animal Ultimate (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Settris (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Colored Effects (€4.99/£4.99)

Evil Diary (€4.99/£4.99)

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens (€4.99/£4.49)

ASMR Slicing (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Astro Miner (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Drawing Carnival (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Tricky Taps (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Inertia 2 (€3.79/£3.39: Monday)

Swim Sacabambaspis (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Japan

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternative (¥7678)

Moonlight Chain: Deranged Paranoia (¥7480)

RE:D Cherish (¥7370)

Kudo Wafter (¥4500)

IREM Collection Vol 1 (¥3520)

Worldless (¥2420)

In Stars And Time (¥2300)

Terraformers (¥2050)

Alina of the Arena (¥1650)

Frogvival (¥1493)

Big Ball Sports (¥1450)

Colored Effects (¥750)

Settris (¥600)

Swim Sacabambaspis (¥300)