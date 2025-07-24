Nintendo Downloads - July 24, 2025

In addition to the new rules laid out by Nintendo, we will now be barring all companies who make less than The Pokemon Company from launching games on Saturday.

For Switch 2 this week is the busiest since launch, with three games and one... let's call it a "game-like substance". The big one as far as I'm concerned is No Sleep for Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files (god, that's a mouthful), but you can also pick up Wild Hearts S - try the demo first - WWE 2k25, or if thou must Super Mario Party Jamboree warmed over. Also, please note that the only Samoan Joe in wrestling who should be acknowledged moonlights as Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal streaming series. (Note that we'll have a review of No Sleep soon (tm).)

On Switch 1, it's a wild one - and not just because Date's also on Switch 1. (Sadly, no upgrade path.) We have a Switch version of the classic horror adventure Soma, Monument Valley 3 completes that trilogy, Misc: A Tiny Tale (John has you covered for a review), and there's another puzzle game starring Hatsune MIku. One thing to watch out for is the potentially horrifying "and Roger", as it could be potentially triggering to any parents in the crowd.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Konami's 1984 Super Basketball (a Double Dribble precusor) and nothing else, despite the slop patrol's attempt to potentially get ahead of some new guidelines as reported by Rebekah Valentine at IGN.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE: Yes, it's another Hydlide game. So a certain definition of "playable".

North America

Switch 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV (US$79.99/C$114.99)

WWE 2k25 ($69.99/$89.99: Wednesday)

Wild Hearts S ($49.99/$66.99: Friday)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV ($19.99/$29.99)

Switch 1

Arcana Famiglia Rinato ($48.00/$74.05)

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions ($39.99/$51.99)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Soma ($29.99/$39.99)

Monument Valley 3 ($19.99/$32.99: Tuesday)

Misc: A Tiny Tale ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Hyperspaced ($16.99/$21.99: Tuesday)

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Transporter ($14.99/$19.99)

Noah's Dilemma ($9.99/$12.99)

Motel Owner Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Report ($7.99/$10.9)

Zero-Sum Heart ($7.99/$11.50)

Psychopathy Assessment ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 ($7.59/$9.95)

EggConsole Hydlide3 S.V. PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Make It! Choco Banana ($7.00/$6.59)

Tiny Titans - Card Rumble ($6.99/$10.99)

Giant Flee ($5.99/$8.49)

Pro Craps ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Secret Paws: Cozy Office ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

and Roger ($4.99/$6.49)

Doronko Wanko ($4.99/$6.49)

Teraslide ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Picture Treasure Hunt ($3.99/$5.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Uiwang-si ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: No Man's Sky is on sale for 60% off (with free Switch 2 upgrade) until July 29. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV (€79.99/£66.99)

WWE 2k25 (€69.99/£59.99: Wednesday)

Wild Hearts S (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV (€19.99/£16.99)

Switch 1

Arcana Famiglia Rinato (€47.02/£39.60: Wednesday)

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions (€39.99/£34.99)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Soma (€28.99/£24.99)

Misc: A Tiny Tale (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Monument Valley 3 (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

FPS Bullet Storm (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Hyperspaced (€16.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Transporter (€14.99/£14.99)

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ (€14.79/£12.79)

Motel Owner Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Noah's Dilemma (€9.75/£8.50)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Report (€7.99/£7.19)

Zero-Sum Heart (€7.99/£7.50)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 (€7.29/£6.59)

Make It! Choco Banana (€7.00/£4.16)

Tiny Titans - Card Rumble (€6.99/£6.99)

Rubber Duck Racing Simulator (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Hydlide3 S.V. PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Giant Flee (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Pro Craps (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Secret Paws: Cozy Office (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Doronko Wanko (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)

Teraslide (€4.99/£4.99)

and Roger (€4.99/£4.29)

Boba Team Merge (€4.99/£3.99)

Peek a Fish! (€2.49/£2.24)

Picture Treasure Hunt (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV (¥9100)

WWE 2k25 (¥8800: Wednesday)

Wild Hearts S (¥5980: Friday)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files (¥5478: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jabmoree TV (¥2000)

Switch 1

Utakata no Uchronia: trail (¥8580)

Arcana Famiglia Rinato (¥7480)

Memories Off: Fan Disc Historia (¥7480)

No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium Files (¥5478: Friday)

Loco Moto (¥4400)

Soma (¥3700)

Monument Valley 3 (¥3080: Tuesday)

FPS Bullet Storm (¥3000)

Transporter (¥2480)

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ (¥2000)

Hyperspaced (¥1900: Wednesday)

Noah's Dilemma (¥1200)

Tiny Titans - Card Rumble (¥1150)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 (¥995)

Zero-Sum Heart (¥990)

EggConsole Hydlide3 S.V. PC-9801 (¥980)

Giant Flee (¥899)

Make It! Choco Banana (¥700)

and Roger (¥600)

Secret Paws: Cozy Office (¥600)

Doronko Wanko (¥500)

Find The Lost One (¥420)

Picture Treasure Hunt (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Uiwang-si (¥100)