Nintendo Switch Pricing In United States To Be Adjusted Starting Sunday As Canadian Increases Start Today

One simple number to blame for this: 20500.

The United States is joining Canada in the group of North American countries who will see price increases due to "market conditions", or tariffs.

Nintendo of America issued a statement today that a "price update" would go into effect on Sunday, August 3 for Switch hardware, certain Switch accessories (called out twice), Amiibo, and the Alarmo clock. Nintendo Switch Online membership and game prices, as well as all Switch 2-related pricing, will remain as is.

A similar adjustment has gone into effect in Canada today, with the following changes: