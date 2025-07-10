Nintendo Switch Pricing In United States To Be Adjusted Starting Sunday As Canadian Increases Start Today

One simple number to blame for this: 20500.
The United States is joining Canada in the group of North American countries who will see price increases due to "market conditions", or tariffs.
Nintendo of America issued a statement today that a "price update" would go into effect on Sunday, August 3 for Switch hardware, certain Switch accessories (called out twice), Amiibo, and the Alarmo clock. Nintendo Switch Online membership and game prices, as well as all Switch 2-related pricing, will remain as is.
A similar adjustment has gone into effect in Canada today, with the following changes:
- Switch OLED MSRP +$40 ($450 -> $490)
- Switch and Switch Lite MSRP +$20 ($400 -> $420 and $260 -> $280 respectively)
- Joy Con sets and the Pro Controller +$10 ($100 -> $110)
- Game MSRP +$5 ($80 -> $85)