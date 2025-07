Yes, Junpei's voice actor isn't disgraced. No, you don't get the canonical (female) main character.

Switch 2 owners will be asked to accept another hundred hours of RPG this fall.

Persona 3 Reload - the ground up remake of the 2006/7 PlayStation 2 cult classic released on other platforms last year - was announced in the Direct to be coming to Switch 2 on October 23. Preorders open for the game today.