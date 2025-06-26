Other News From The Pokemon Presents

Big Pikachu sure had a lot to talk about.
In addition to new Z-A details and a major Pokemon Go event, other items were announced at the Pokemon Presents.
- A new puzzle game called "Pokemon Friends" accidentally dropped on the iOS App Store prior to the start of the Presents, where it was announced the game would be available as well on Switch and Android. Players must solve puzzles to build Pokemon plushes, and its microtransaction model involves selling additional puzzles. The eShop page has the game available now for US$9.99 or equivalent.
- In a segment discussing the 2025 World Championships (August 15 - 17) it was announced that "Championship Sunday" will be held in an arena: Anaheim is the location of the Honda Center (previously known as the Arrowhead Pond) which hosts the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks.
- The Pokemon Concierge animated series on Netflix will begin airing its second season on September 4, and a previously announced series created by Aardman (Shawn the Sheep, Wallace & Gromit) called "Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu" will follow in 2027.
- PokePark Kanto is a new amusement park opening in Tokyo in early 2026, likely in time for the 30th anniversary of the series
- Pokemon Masters EX will add Carmine (from Scarlet and Violet's DLC) on July 30
- Pokemon Cafe Remix is having an ocean themed event beginning today with costumed Lapras and Totodile
- Latias will join Pokemon Unite on August 8 and an "Electrode Volleyball" mode is available now
- Some of the new cards for the trading card game's Mega Evolution set (already sold out) were shown
- A series of raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starts tomorrow in which players must defeat the "Treasures of Ruin" legendaries (Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu) 1 million times to unlock shiny versions for all participants, and typed themed Mass Outbreaks will also be occuring
- Pokemon Champions will feature the ability to rent Pokemon if desired (though also reconfirming connection to Pokemon Home), as well as offering the ability to modify a Pokemon's effort values and nature directly in the 2026 release