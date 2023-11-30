Nintendo Downloads - November 30, 2023

I wonder if something would have been done about the eShop if instead of women and POC the developers harmed by the flood were rich old white guys. (APPLAUD NOW)

Things we missed last week: Warp and Warp in the Archives, and in light of its Japanese launch this week Snakebird Complete is actually a cool looking puzzle game. (Disclosure: NWR contributor Syrenne McNulty was a producer on the game.)

You know, with single-digit surprise appearances and a light lineup thus far this week, maybe Nintendo of America should take Thursday and Friday off more often. However, that's not to say that this week isn't surprisingly busy, with both the west and Japan taking on major properties in respectively the Batman Arkham Trilogy (which has separate listings for the games but no prices for them yet) and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince with its attempt to create competitive Dragon Quest Monsters - and based on the 2023 World Pokemon Championships, I hope they succeed. (Seriously, forcing three quarterfinals to sudden death because of an internet drop when that should be local?) Also hitting shelves this week is the very light novel-y My Next Life As A Villainess, which you better believe is an isekai.

The download space has a few headliners, biggest of which is SteamWorld Build as the series attempts to swoop in and snag marketshare from the cluster*bleep* that is Cities Skylines 2. (I sense a theme here.) Also hitting are John Game of the Week Gothic II, prehistoric civilization builder Roots of Pacha as seen in the Indie World a couple of weeks ago, and the crowdfunded strategy RPG (think FF Tactics) Arcadian Atlas as published by Serenity Forge.

Three things of note from Japan: we have a new game from Good Feel that appears to be licensed (Fairy Tale Drama Bakei), I'm cautiously watching for the localization of a Cupid Parasite fancart, and if you grabbed the Japanese N64 app for the Switch Online expansion pack for Custom Robo there's a new one to download. Specifically, the additions of Goldeneye and Jet Force Gemini have created an "18+" version of the app, which will presumably be the main way to access Jet Force Gemini early if the "December" date from NoA doesn't turn out to be "December 1" (or late night on November 30 in North America).

(And before you ask, that "GenseiSuikoden" game is not the Konami one, that's been bumped to next year and would be bundled anyway. It's a public domain concept.)

North America

Retail

Batman Arkham Trilogy (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

My Next Life As A Villainess: All Roads Lead To Doom! ($49.99/$73.49: Tuesday)

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions ($39.99/$49.99)

Digital

Gothic II ($29.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Metro PD: Close To You ($29.99/$38.99)

SteamWorld Build ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Roots of Pacha ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

GenseiSuikoden Plus ($21.99/$26.99)

Cattails: Wildwood Story ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Arcadian Atlas ($19.99/$26.99)

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth ($19.99/$27.55)

This Means Warp ($19.99/$25.99)

Uzzuzzu My Pet - Golf Dash ($19.99/$27.62: Friday)

2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates ($18/$22.00: Friday)

Mom Simulator 2023 ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Pixel Cafe ($12.99/$17.55)

Corbid: A Colorful Adventure ($11.99/$11.99)

Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Toasterball ($9.99/$12.99)

Wall World ($9.99/$13.99)

Master Ninja: Shuriken Killer ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Speed or Death ($7.99/$11.04)

Crashy Laps ($6.99/$8.99)

The Traveler's Path ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Last Escape: Dead Complex ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Zomborg ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

DIY Paper Doll ($4.99/$6.73: Saturday)

Hentai Tales Vol. 2 ($3.99/$4.99)

Basketball Arcade ($1.99/$1.99)

Ortheo ($1.99/$2.5)

Space Junk Seekers ($1.99/$2.45)

Teravit (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In addition to the brobdingnagian sales for Black Friday, XSEED games are on sale until December 8 including 50% off Loop8: Summer of Gods. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Batman Arkham Trilogy (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

My Next Life As A Villainess: All Roads Lead To Doom! (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions (€39.99/£34.99)

Digital

Gothic II (€29.99/£24.98: Tuesday)

Metro PD: Close To You (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

SteamWorld Build (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Roots of Pacha (€24.99/£21.99: Tuesday)

GenseiSuikoden Plus (€20.99/£18.89)

Arcadian Atlas (€19.99/£19.99)

This Means Warp (€19.99/£15.98)

Uzzuzzu My Pet - Golf Dash (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Cattails: Wildwood Story (€18.99/£16.99)

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (€18.99/£17.09)

2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates (€17.99/£16.00: Friday)

Orten Was The Case (€14.21/£12.79: Sunday)

Mom Simulator 2023 (€12.99/£11.39: Tuesday)

Pixel Cafe (€12.99/£11.69)

Corbid: A Colorful Adventure (€11.99/£10.79)

Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99)

Toasterball (€9.99/£8.99)

Master Ninja: Shuriken Killer (€7.99/£6.99: Sunday)

The Traveler's Path (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Last Escape: Dead Complex (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Zomborg (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

DIY Paper Doll (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Hentai Tales Vol. 2 (€3.99/£3.59)

Ortheo (€1.99/£1.99: Wednesday)

Space Junk Seekers (€1.99/£1.79)

Basketball Arcade (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)

Teravit (free to start)

Japan

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (¥7678: Friday)

Cupid Parasite -Sweet & Spicy Darling- (¥7480)

DesperaDrops (¥7480)

Amakano -Second Season- (¥6800)

Home Training -Muscle Training and Aerobic Exercise- (¥6380)

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions (¥5830)

Fairy tale drama Bakel the raccoon dog -Oracle Matsuri Taro's tribulations! (¥5280)

SteamWorld Build (¥4070: Friday)

Gravity Circuit (¥3500)

Nora The Wannabe Alchemist (¥3000)

Uzzuzzu My Pet - Golf Dash (¥3000)

GenseiSuikoden Plus (¥2980)

Metro PD: Close To You (¥2980)

Roots of Pacha (¥2800)

Train Traffic Manager (¥2250)

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (¥2178)

Snakebird Complete (¥2140)

Pixel Cafe (¥1950)

Witchtastic (¥1850)

Shikon-X Space Defense Fortress (¥1500)

Air Aces (¥1499)

Deleted (¥1499)

Charrua Soccer - Pro Edition (¥1399)

Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle (¥1399)

Toasterball (¥1200)

Hazlenut Hex (¥900)

Zomborg (¥610: Friday)

The Traveler's Path (¥600)

Hentai Tales Vol 2 (¥470)

Make It! Takoyaki (¥300)

Ortheo (¥299)

Nintendo Switch Online N64 - 18+ Version (free, requires active Expansion Pack sub in any region to use)