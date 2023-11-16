Nintendo Downloads - November 16, 2023

In honour of this week's big two releases, I wished upon a star that someone would steal Joanne's heart only to discover she ain't got one.

Things we missed last week: A really busy week on that front with the headliners being Risk of Rain Returns (remaster of the strategy hit) and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, plus Konami's early brawler Shao-lin's Road as the Archives release.

There are of course, two major things that are not only fighting for my time as I take my last vacation of the year next week, but also the honor of the picture slot - so we'll settle it in Smash between Persona 5 Tactica and Super Mario RPG. Though thankfully, one should be short enough that I can dive right into the other if I'm not neck deep in a major video project for the entire week. This is one of the biggest known retail release weeks of the year though, with the coattails bringing along a Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm game, a Bluey game for the parents of young children in the crowd (hi Neal!) and a Konami-focused rhythm game that had a cameo in the last Direct. Of course, in Japan this week Konami will also be publishing the sequel to the best-selling third party game on the Switch and I'm not joking.

Life sim Spirittea is kicking off the week from No More Robots - and in the process bringing the release count for the year over last year's already-obscene 2086, though I suppose we could kick that can to Tuesday given the removal of a certain copyright-violating racing "game" from one of the asset flippers. Lastly, we have another new property from Inti Creates in Yohane the Parhelion, and if that gets dinged for trademark infringement like their last game did they need to retain better lawyers.

North America

Retail

Hogwarts Legacy (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Persona 5 Tactica ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Super Mario RPG ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

The Walking Dead: Destinies ($49.99/$49.99: Friday)

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle ($39.99/$51.99: Tuesday)

Bluey: The Videogame ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Yohane the Parhelion -Blaze in the Deepblue- ($29.99/$39.99)

The Last Faith ($27.99/$34.99: Wednesday)

Astral Ascent ($24.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Astlibra Revision ($24.99/$28.99)

Spirittea ($19.99/$22.79: Monday)

There Is No Light ($19.99/$26.59)

Prison City ($16.99/$21.99)

On Rusty Trails ($14.99/$19.49)

The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City ($14.99/$19.49)

The Smurfs: Learn and Play ($14.99/$20.53: Friday)

Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

Dream Town Island ($12/$15)

Rogue Glitch Ultra ($11.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Turbo Shell ($11.99/$15.49: Wednesday)

Call of Sniper Combat - WW2 ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

KarmaZoo ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Zombies Rising Dawn ($9.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Adventure Tanks ($9.99/$14.99)

Until The Last Bullet ($9.99/$13.5)

Drag Racing Car Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

The Forest Quartet ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Low Story ($7.99/$11.3)

MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure ($7.99/$10.99)

Castle Invasion: Throne Out ($6.99/$9.99)

Smoots Pinball ($5.99/$8.59)

Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Lily in Puzzle World ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Runnyk ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cats on Streets ($3.99/$4.99)

Kumi-Daiko Beatoff ($2.99/$3.99: Sunday)

Loot Box Quest - Mystic Maidens ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The seafaring Dredge is 25% off until the 23rd (week from Thursday). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Hogwarts Legacy (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Persona 5 Tactica (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Super Mario RPG (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

The Walking Dead: Destinies (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)

Asterisk and Obelisk: Slap Them All! 2 (€39.99/£32.99: Monday)

Bluey: The Videogame (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Yohane the Parhelion -Blaze in the Deepblue- (€29.99/£26.99)

The Last Faith (€26.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Astral Ascent (€24.49/£20.99: Tuesday)

Astlibra Revision (€20.99/£19.49)

Spirittea (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

There Is No Light (€19.99/£17.99)

Prison City (€16.49/£14.89)

The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City (€14.99/£13.99)

On Rusty Trails (€14.99/£12.79)

The Smurfs: Learn and Play (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

CometStriker DX (€14.79/£13.29)

Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator (€12.99/£10.99: Sunday)

Dream Town Island (€12/£10.79: Wednesday)

Grotto (€12/£10.79: Friday)

Call of Sniper Combat - WW2 (€11.99/£9.99: Friday)

Turbo Shell (€11.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

KarmaZoo (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Zombies Rising Dawn (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Adventure Tanks (€9.99/£9.99)

Until The Last Bullet (€9.99/£8.99)

Drag Racing Car Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

The Forest Quartet (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure (€7.99/£7.99)

Low Story (€7.99/£7.19)

Castle Invasion: Throne Out (€5.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Smoots Pinball (€5.99/£5.39)

Lily in Puzzle World (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Runnyk (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Cats on Streets (€3.99/£3.49)

Kumi-Daiko Beatoff (€2.99/£2.69: Sunday)

Japan

Hogwarts Legacy (¥8778: Tuesday)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (¥8380)

Persona 5 Tactica (¥7920: Friday)

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru (¥6930)

Super Mario RPG (¥6500: Friday)

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi Tsugihagi Koujou no Fushigi-na Ko Game de Asobou! Eiga no Sekai (¥5280)

Yohane the Parhelion -Blaze in the Deepblue- (¥5280)

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (¥4400: Tuesday)

Criss Cross (¥4400)

Guns and Spurs 2 (¥3500)

Astlibra Revision (¥2570)

There Is No Light (¥2390)

Spirittea (¥2300)

Cosplay Relaxation (¥1980)

Prison City (¥1900)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 (¥1900)

CometStriker DX (¥1700)

Dream Town Island (¥1500)

Adventure Tanks (¥1499)

KarmaZoo (¥1200)

The Forest Quartet (¥969)

Smoots Pinball (¥800)

Lily in Puzzle World (¥500)

Cats on Streets (¥499)

Ralph and the Blue Ball (¥300)