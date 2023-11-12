Episode 848: Teach the Kangaroo Kontroversy

Kangaroos are just too complex to have happened naturally, therefore Australia must not exist.

Not a lot to say this week. We reviewed your submissions for our next RetroActive. As a reminder, we had two rules.

It must be a retro game available on Switch It must be affordable (~$20 cap)

I eliminated over 10 just because you people couldn't follow TWO RULES. This was the most expansive submission criteria ever and we still had nearly a quarter of submissions get removed.

Regardless, this week we review the 27 surviving submissions and debate our way to our next RetroActive title. No hints in the article this week, but next week I'll have all the talkback threads and Discord chats ready to go.