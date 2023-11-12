Episode 848: Teach the Kangaroo Kontroversy

Kangaroos are just too complex to have happened naturally, therefore Australia must not exist.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Not a lot to say this week. We reviewed your submissions for our next RetroActive. As a reminder, we had two rules.
- It must be a retro game available on Switch
- It must be affordable (~$20 cap)
I eliminated over 10 just because you people couldn't follow TWO RULES. This was the most expansive submission criteria ever and we still had nearly a quarter of submissions get removed.
Regardless, this week we review the 27 surviving submissions and debate our way to our next RetroActive title. No hints in the article this week, but next week I'll have all the talkback threads and Discord chats ready to go.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Light and Darkness from Terranigma. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.