Pokemon Go Announces Dark Skies Event And Go Fest Max Finale Details

This would be like doing Smash Ultimate's "Everyone Is Here" trailer with Corrin and Bayonetta still due to launch on 3DS and Wii U two weeks later.

After a weekend of dog training, Pokemon Go is maxing out the end of the current event season.

During the Pokemon Presents presentation, the "Dark Skies" event was announced to begin on August 18 and run through the 24th of August, including a "Go Fest: Max Finale" on August 23-24. The event is themed around the "Darkest Day" that serves as the story climax of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and will include the Pokemon Go debut of the first captured legendary Pokemon in Sword and Shield's base game - Eternatus - as part of a "Go Pass: Max Finale" given to all level 13+ trainers on the Monday at 10am.

The centerpiece is the weekend event which will include "Crowned Forme" Zacian and Zamazenta raid battles and Gigantamax Raid battles against the "Eternamax" Eternatus (which Zacian and Zamazenta can be used in). The Dark Skies will feature every Dynamax Pokemon in existence available during the week, and on the weekend all 13 of the released "Gigantamax" Pokemon in Go will be available. This includes Butterfree, who won't make their debut in Pokemon Go as a Gigantamax until August 3.