Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Underway For Black Friday

by Donald Theriault - November 20, 2023, 12:24 pm EST
And Cyber Monday, can't forget the end of the Turkey Five.

As threatened, Nintendo have unleashed the Cyber Deals portion of their holiday sales promotion.

Running until December 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET, the deals mostly mirror the physical Black Friday deals above, but with a few differences.

First Party

  • 33% off Super Mario Odyssey, Yoshi's Crafted World, Luigi's Mansion 3 (32% off for included DLC)
  • 30% off Fire Emblem: Engage (20% off to include the DLC season pass), Bayonetta 3, Live a Live, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Dragon Quest (Builders I, Builders II, XI), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna: The Golden Country (and a bundle with them included), Bayonneta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Third Party

  • 83% off MLB The Show 23
  • 60% off Shin Megami Tensei V
  • 50% off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Minecraft Legends, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, GTA Trilogy, Tetris Effect: Connected
  • 30% off Red Dead Redemption, Cadence of Hyrule, Tunic
  • 20% off The 7th Guest and Cocoon
  • Other publishers including Capcom, Bethesda, and Jackbox Games are holding sales in conjunction: the full list can be found here
