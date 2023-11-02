Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Underway For Black Friday

And Cyber Monday, can't forget the end of the Turkey Five.
As threatened, Nintendo have unleashed the Cyber Deals portion of their holiday sales promotion.
Running until December 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET, the deals mostly mirror the physical Black Friday deals above, but with a few differences.
First Party
- 33% off Super Mario Odyssey, Yoshi's Crafted World, Luigi's Mansion 3 (32% off for included DLC)
- 30% off Fire Emblem: Engage (20% off to include the DLC season pass), Bayonetta 3, Live a Live, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Dragon Quest (Builders I, Builders II, XI), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna: The Golden Country (and a bundle with them included), Bayonneta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Third Party
- 83% off MLB The Show 23
- 60% off Shin Megami Tensei V
- 50% off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Minecraft Legends, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, GTA Trilogy, Tetris Effect: Connected
- 30% off Red Dead Redemption, Cadence of Hyrule, Tunic
- 20% off The 7th Guest and Cocoon
- Other publishers including Capcom, Bethesda, and Jackbox Games are holding sales in conjunction: the full list can be found here