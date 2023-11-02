Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Underway For Black Friday

And Cyber Monday, can't forget the end of the Turkey Five.

As threatened, Nintendo have unleashed the Cyber Deals portion of their holiday sales promotion.

Running until December 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET, the deals mostly mirror the physical Black Friday deals above, but with a few differences.

First Party

33% off Super Mario Odyssey, Yoshi's Crafted World, Luigi's Mansion 3 (32% off for included DLC)

30% off Fire Emblem: Engage (20% off to include the DLC season pass), Bayonetta 3, Live a Live, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Dragon Quest (Builders I, Builders II, XI), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna: The Golden Country (and a bundle with them included), Bayonneta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Third Party