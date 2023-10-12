Nintendo Of America Unveils Black Friday Offers, Cyber Deals To Begin November 20

Time to load up!

Nintendo has announced their annual Black Friday offers for North America, with some new bundles and a new low.

The headliner is a new Switch OLED bundle from November 19 (a week from Sunday) that will include the OLED model, a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, 3 months individual Nintendo Switch Online, and Smash Ultimate-themed Joy-Cons for standard OLED MSRP (US$349.99). This joins the recently relaunched models for the standard Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Another bundle announced for launch on Friday (Nov 10) will offer a download code for Super Mario Party and a set of red and blue Joy-Cons for US$99.99.

Game deals will also be available on November 19, with discounts on games both recent and classic:

US$39.99: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion 3

$29.99: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition

$19.99: Everybody 1-2 Switch

Lastly, Nintendo's press release confirms that the annual eShop Cyber Deals will begin on November 20, with games to be announced; although the games included in the Cyber Deals often include price matching of the physical deals there may be differences in Nintendo's selection.