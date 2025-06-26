Nintendo Music Adds 25 Famicom And NES Games Plus A Tire Fire In Weekly Update

We haven't had one of these in a while.

The Famicom's 42nd birthday was the opportunity to drop a load of its games soundtracks onto the Nintendo Music service tonight.

A total of 26 new games were added to the service, the most since the app launched, with four games represented as import titles for North American users. The added games in the North American version that released in the territory are part of the "black box" NES era. The full games are:

Famicom

Devil World

F-1 Race

Gomoke Narabe Renju

Mah-Jong

NES: