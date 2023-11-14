Roundup: Indie World Showcase 11/14/2023

It's like reading the showcase but faster.

If you missed today's Indie World Showcase, here is everything that was revealed in a quick roundup.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution- 2024 - Long lost follow up to the original Shantae releasing after twenty years. Completed by its original developers

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - December 7, 2023 - Open-world, time looping, space adventure.

On Your Tail - 2024 (timed exclusive) - You're a crime solving cat person.

A Highland Song - December 5, 2023 - Narrative platformer based on the landscapes of Scottland.

Backpack Hero - Available Today - Deckbuilding roguelike with backpack management.

Howl - Available Today - Turn-based, tactical folktale about a plague that spreads via sound.

Blade Chimera - Spring 2024 (timed exclusive) - 2D, pixel art, action-platformer.

Death Trick: Double Blind - 2024 - Non-linear, detective, visual novel.

The Star Named EOS - Spring 2024 - First person puzzle adventure with lots of photography.

Moonstone Island - Spring 2024 (timed exclusive) - Procedural crafting, collecting, and deck-building game.

Core Keeper - Summer 2024 - Cooperative dungeon crawling life sim.

Planet of Lana - Spring 2024 - Cinematic puzzle platformer.

Enjoy the Diner - Available Today - Point and click, narrative adventure.

The Gecko Gods - Spring 2024 - Gecko based platformer.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist - Available Today - Painting based adventure game.

Braid: Anniversary Edition - April 30, 2024 - It's Braid.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center - 2024 - Mystery game about investigating urban myths.

Heavenly Bodies - February 2024 - Physics based puzzle game in space.