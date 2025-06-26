New Details For Pokemon Legends: Z-A Revealed At Pokemon Presents

Zut alors, that's a lot.

New details and new top Pokemon were revealed in the Pokemon Presents Legends Z-A section.

The segment introduced the friendly "Team MZ", which will aid the player in their quest including helping against "Rogue Mega Pokemon", or Pokemon that are Mega Evolved in the wild. A character from Pokemon X and Y's post-game story - Emma - was also shown working as a detective, and Professor Mabel (a name shared with an admin of X and Y's villain team Team Flare) will provide research opportunities.

A new Mega Pokemon - Mega Dragonite - was shown for the first time in the video. It will remain a Dragon and Flying type Pokemon, but will also add some design elements from its prior evolution Dragonair as it adds wings to its head and a pearl to its tail.

Following the Presents, Nintendo announced a Switch 2 hardware bundle for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will come with a download code for the game, similar to how the Mario Kart World bundle works and sharing the same price point of US$499.99. It will be out alongside the game on October 16.