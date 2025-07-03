We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Mario Paint Added To Switch Online Super Nintendo LIbrary And Nintendo Music

by Donald Theriault - July 28, 2025, 9:17 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

No, you can't load your own tunes from the Music Composition mode into Nintendo Music. (Though that would be awesome.)

It's Super Mario's 40th anniversary, and one of his early creative works is now available for Switch Online subscribers in two ways.

Mario Paint (1992) has been added to the Nintendo Switch Online Super Nintendo game library, as well as the soundtrack being added to Nintendo Music. The game supports the Switch 2's mouse controls, as well as USB mice on the original Switch.

The activities for the creator include freehand drawing, stamp creation, rudimentary animation, and music creation. A couple of minigames including the famous "Gnat Attack" are also in the package.

Mythtendo1 hour ago

Also added in the update that gave us this same is the ability to edit the controls in NSO games. I don't really plan to do that, but it's nice that it also lets you finally view the controls for a game. Previously, if you weren't already familiar with that game then you would have to look it up because it's frustrating trying to figure out how to control a game you've never played before

