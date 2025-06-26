Nintendo Reopening And Expanding Switch Online Test Application

Almost all of the NWR staff is now eligible.

Last fall's Switch Online trial program is spinning back up with some more spots for trying the app.

Expansion Pack subscribers over the age of 18 as of 6 p.m. ET today are eligible to apply for the program, with applications opening on this web page from 11 a.m. Monday to 10:59 a.m. Wednesday. As with the last test, Japanese applicants may be subject to a lottery, while other applications will be on a first come, first served basis. The test will run from 9 p.m. ET on July 28 until 9:59 p.m. on August 10.

Three differences between the October test and this one are the pool expanding to 40,000 players (from 10,000) worldwide, accounts in additional countries (Canada, Mexico, Brazil) will be able to join US/Japan/UK/France/Italy/Germany/Spain players, and it will be possible to apply in groups of up to 4.