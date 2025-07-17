Chibi-Robo Plugging Into Switch 2 GameCube NSO Library Next Week

Dodged a blue-coin shaped bullet there.

The GameCube library for NSO Expansion Pack subscribers with a Switch 2 is getting another drop next week.

Nintendo posted a trailer tonight for Chibi-Robo revealing the game would be added in an update on August 21. As a reminder, the drop occurs worldwide simultaneously in a way that it should appear the evening of the 20th for North America.

The 2005 (Japan)/2006 (North America and Europe) release from the now-defunct Skip Ltd featured the titular small robot performing tasks around a family home while the family proper is falling apart at the seams.