Nintendo Downloads - March 9, 2023

Despite Dead Cells, Engage, Fusion, and Mario Kart - there are games coming out alongside the DLC this week.

Things we missed last week: Sky Kid DX was the Archives game, and the stupidest idea of the week - which actually requires a toilet roll if the description means anything - is Give Me Toilet Paper!

Despite all of the news of the week seemingly focusing on DLC (Dead Cells + Castlevania, Chrobin + Veronica, Metroid Fusion, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wave 4) there's a fair few games coming out this week as well. And a lot of it has been featured before; we have Fatal Frame/Project Zero bringing the fourth game to North America for the first time, Session: Skate Sim bringing something to fill the gap of #Skate4, that Square Enix game from the last Nintendo Direct's Japanese airing (Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo), and Ib from September's Direct. If you prefer Indie World veterans, you get Figment 2: Creed Valley, Oni: Road to the Mightiest Oni, and a game Nintendo's indie socials have promoted with The Last Spell.

Other titles from not-presentations include Little Witch Nobeta (Idea Factory action RPG), Mato Anomalies, and... *sigh* Record of Agarest War. And it seems like we're coming in and going out like a lion, as we get the other infamous fanservice SRPG, Mugen Souls, on the 27th.

North America

Retail

Little Witch Nobeta (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse ($49.99/$65.99)

Session: Skate Sim ($49.99/$59.99)

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Record of Agarest War ($39.99/$53.45)

Digital

Mato Anomalies ($39.99/$56.16: Friday)

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni ($29.99/$39.99)

Figment 2: Creed Valley ($24.99/$28.99)

The Last Spell ($24.99/$28.99)

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo ($19.99/$26.99)

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops ($19.99/$25.99)

Know By Heart ($19.99/$22.79)

Chippy&Noppo ($19.99/$not releasing)

A Passive Boy At The Huntress Clinic ($19.9/$not releasing)

Mari and Bayu: The Road Home ($16.99/$18.99)

Titanium Hound ($15/$19.99: Saturday)

Pronty ($14.99/$20.49: Tuesday)

Ib ($14.99/$19.49)

Package Rush ($14.99/$20.16: Friday)

Zapling Bygone ($12.99/$16.99)

Ski Resort Driver ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Caverns of Mars: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29)

Mystic Gate ($9.99/$12.99)

Why I Was Born ($9.99/$12.49)

Antigravity Racing ($8.99/$10.99)

Evil Up ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Puss in Boots Interactive Book ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Super Ninja Miner ($4.99/$6.49)

Mythology Waifus Mahjong ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hike Trip ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Escape A Fireworks Factory ($4.9/$6.57)

Island Cities ($2.99/$4.19)

Felix The Toy DX ($1.99/$2.59: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlight: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is 70% off until the 20th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Little Witch Nobeta (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (€49.99/£39.99)

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Train Life: A Railway Simulator (€29.99/£26.99)

Digital

Mato Anomalies (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (€29.99/£24.99)

The Last Spell (€24.99/£22.49)

Colossal Cave (€22.99/£19.99)

Know By Heart (€19.99/£17.99)

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (€19.99/£15.99)

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops (€19.99/£15.99)

Mari and Bayu: The Road Home (€16.99/£15.29)

A Passive Boy At The Huntress Clinic (€15.9/£14.9)

Pronty (€14.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Ib (€14.79/£13.29)

Package Rush (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Titanium Hound (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Zapling Bygone (€12.99/£11.69)

Ski Resort Driver (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Fragment's Note+ After Story (€10.99/£9.89)

Draw a Stickman: Epic 3 (€9.99/£8.99)

Why I Was Born (€9.99/£8.99)

Mystic Gate (€9.75/£8.69)

Caverns of Mars: Recharged (€8.99/£8.09)

Antigravity Racing (€8.99/£7.99)

Evil Up (€5.99/£5.99)

Mythology Waifus Mahjong (€4.99/£4.99)

Super Ninja Miner (€4.99/£4.09)

Hike Trip (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Escape A Fireworks Factory (€4.54/£4.07)

Puss in Boots Interactive Book (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Island Cities (€2.99/£2.69)

Felix The Toy DX (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)

Japan

Ray'z Arcade Chronology (¥7480)

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (¥6380)

Chef Life (¥5280)

Mato Anomalies (¥5280: Friday)

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (¥3850)

Train Life: A Railway Simulator (¥3520)

Fairy Tale Above The Clouds (¥3380)

Dragon Prince And Matori Princess (¥2980)

Melon Journey (¥2980)

Chippy&Noppo (¥2500)

Package Rush (¥1986)

A Passive Boy At The Huntress Clinic (¥1980)

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (¥1980)

Pronty (¥1840: Tuesday)

They Always Run (¥1800)

Gunborg: Dark Matters (¥1680)

Ib (¥1500)

Why I Was Born (¥1280)

Caverns of Mars: Recharged (¥1099)

Mystic Gate (¥1000)

Japanese Escape Games Escape From The Cat's Garden (¥990)

Great Detective's Mysterious Deduction (¥980)

My Son Yone-sama (¥980)

Super Ninja Miner (¥580)

Escape A Fireworks Factory (¥490)