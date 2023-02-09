Fourth Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Takes Green Flag March 9

"Why then did they change the name?" "People liked it better that way."
The fourth wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion pass is dropping just in time for Mario Day.
Wave 4, which adds Birdo as a character as well as eight more courses, will be available on March 9. The eight new courses are:
- Super Circuit Riverside Parkway
- Double Dash Waluigi Stadium
- DS Mario Circuit
- Wii DK Summit
- Tour Bangkok, Singapore, and Amsterdam
- The new Yoshi's Island course
The trailer also confirms that Birdo will have multiple selectable color options.