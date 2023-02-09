Fourth Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Takes Green Flag March 9

"Why then did they change the name?" "People liked it better that way."

The fourth wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion pass is dropping just in time for Mario Day.

Wave 4, which adds Birdo as a character as well as eight more courses, will be available on March 9. The eight new courses are:

Super Circuit Riverside Parkway

Double Dash Waluigi Stadium

DS Mario Circuit

Wii DK Summit

Tour Bangkok, Singapore, and Amsterdam

The new Yoshi's Island course

The trailer also confirms that Birdo will have multiple selectable color options.