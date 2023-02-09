We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Fourth Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Takes Green Flag March 9

by Donald Theriault - March 2, 2023, 9:19 am EST
Source: Nintendo

The fourth wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion pass is dropping just in time for Mario Day.

Wave 4, which adds Birdo as a character as well as eight more courses, will be available on March 9. The eight new courses are:

  • Super Circuit Riverside Parkway
  • Double Dash Waluigi Stadium
  • DS Mario Circuit
  • Wii DK Summit
  • Tour Bangkok, Singapore, and Amsterdam
  • The new Yoshi's Island course

The trailer also confirms that Birdo will have multiple selectable color options.

Talkback

M.K.Ultra4 hours ago

I remember liking DK summit. We haven't had a new driver in a while. Will there be any new kart, wheels, or glider to go with Birdo?

