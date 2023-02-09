Third Wave Of Fire Emblem Engage DLC To Launch Next Week

For the record, your News Editor is an unrepentant Chrobin shipper. "Which one?" Yes.

Nintendo is apparently determined to get as much content out next week as possible, if a recent announcement from their home Twitter is any indication.

The Japanese-language account has announced that the third wave of Fire Emblem Engage's expansion content will be available on March 8 - this will likely be late in the day on the 7th for North America. As announced in last month's Nintendo Direct, this is the wave that will add the third wave of special Emblem bracelets including Fire Emblem Awakening protagonists Chrom and Robin (male version) as well as Veronica from Fire Emblem Heroes to the game.

It is not known if any other bonuses will be included; the prior two waves have added extra money as well as stat boosting and skill-inheritance enabling items among others.