Nintendo Downloads - March 16, 2023

Maybe the origins of Bayonetta will keep this week's Nintendo download press release from going into the spam folder.

T-14 days to eShop shutdown on Wii U and 3DS.

Things we missed last week: Turbo Force (1991 shooter) in the Archives, a canine-focused spinoff of the Metal Max series (Metal Dogs) which, if reviews are to be believed, can only improve on the last main series games, and a new Sherlock Holmes adventure from Frogwares (The Testament of Sherlock Holmes) now that the original ace detective is in the public domain.

So we normally get the press release from Nintendo with the week's releases on Thursday morning at around 9 am ET, but I didn't see it come in at the appointed time. I checked the following day and buried amongst the NFT, VR, blockchain, and metaverse BS that gets filtered was - you guessed it - Frank Stallone the download PR. I found it just as James's editorial on the subject went up, for some extra comedy. I can only assume that the over-SEOed titles certain publishers use for their shovelware tripped it - and Nintendo, I know you're probably not reading this, but y'all need to put the brakes on before we pass every home console's releases prior to the Switch with just games launched since the start of 2021. Which at current pace will be in June.

Anyway, current releases: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (now with a demo) is the biggest in terms of cost, though I'm glad I was able to get a head start on the week's biggest time sink: The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure. (Hey, I just happen to have a review right here if you're not convinced.) Also launching is a new Peppa Pig - and not, as might be expected, as a recipe on Saturday Kitchen. Smaller titles this week that might be worth watching: John will have a review of Fur Squadron later this week (like that game was going ANYWHERE else), and also possibly a review of Squad 51 vs The Flying Saucers, rhythm title Backbeat is on my own radar, and there's also Subway Midnight from the surprisingly busy Playism.

North America

Retail

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails To Azure ($39.99/$52.49: Tuesday)

Peppa Pig: World Adventures ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix ($29.99/$40.99)

Digital

Backbeat ($29.99/$40.99)

Sixtar Gate: Startrail ($24.99/$33.35)

Unmatched: Digital Edition ($24.99/$32.99)

Vernal Edge ($21.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Life of Delta ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

The Wreck ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Squad 51 vs The Flying Saucers ($19.99/$22.79)

Bitter-Sweet Cohabitation ($19.9/$25.9)

The Treflik Family ($12.99/$17.56: Friday)

Cute and Creepy ($12.99/$17.47: Friday)

Terminal Velocity ($11.99/$16.49: Tuesday)

Flame Keeper ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Subway Midnight ($10.99/$13.99)

Tents and Trees ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Tanky Tanks 2 ($9.99/$14.99)

Blocky Farm ($9.99/$13.49)

Amber City ($8.99/$11.79)

Air Battle ($6.99/$9.46)

Loop ($6.99)

Fur Squadron ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Post Void ($5.99/$7.99)

The Guise ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

The Three Little Pigs: Interactive Book ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Tricky Thief ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Link The Cubes ($4.99/$6.49)

Nono Adventure ($4.99/$6.49)

Off The Tracks ($4.39/$5.84: Friday)

Steal It ($3.99/$5.35: Wednesday)

My Little Prince: A Jigsaw Puzzle Tale ($3.99/$5.31)

Loot Box Simualtor: Heroes of the Dark Age ($2.99/$3.99)

Fantasy Ball ($2.99/$4.01: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The first wave of the MAR10 sale is on until the 23rd - and yes, they CAN survive selling Tropical Freeze for less than $60. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (€59.99/£79.99: Friday)

Session: Skate Sim (€49.99/£44.99)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails To Azure (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix (€29.99/£24.99)

Digital

Backbeat (€34.99/£31.49)

Unmatched: Digital Edition (€23.99/£21.37)

Sixtar Gate: Startrail (€22.95/£20.59)

Vernal Edge (€21.99/£19.79: Tuesday)

Life of Delta (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

The Wreck (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Kung Fury: Street Rage Ultimate Edition (€19.49/£17.59: Wednesday)

Squad 51 vs The Flying Saucers (€16.79/£15.49)

Bitter-Sweet Cohabitation (€15.9/£14.9)

Cute and Creepy (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

The Treflik Family (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Flame Keeper (€11.99/£10.79)

Terminal Velocity (€11.79/£9.99: Tuesday)

Subway Midnight (€10.99/£9.89)

Tents and Trees (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Tanky Tanks 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Blocky Farm (€9.99/£8.99)

Amber City (€8.79/£7.89)

Air Battle (€6.99/£6.29)

Fur Squadron (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

The Guise (€5.99/£5.99)

Loop (€5.69/£5)

Post Void (€5.49/£4.99)

Tricky Thief (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Nono Adventure (€4.99/£4.49)

Link The Cubes (€4.99/£4.29)

The Three Little Pigs: Interactive Book (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Steal It (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

My Little Prince: A Jigsaw Puzzle Tale (€3.99/£3.59)

Off The Tracks (€3.79/£3.39: Friday)

Loot Box Simualtor: Heroes of the Dark Age (€2.99/£2.99)

Fantasy Ball (€2.99/£2.62: Friday)

Japan

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (¥6500: Friday)

Jitsu Squad (¥4378)

Dawn of the Monsters (¥3980)

Backbeat (¥3950)

Saviors of Sapphire Wings (¥3190)

Stranger of Sword City (¥3190)

Life of Delta (¥2800)

Sixtar Gate: Startrail (¥2728)

Vernal Edge (¥2420)

Titanium Hound (¥1950)

Rush! Toilet Seat Race (¥1800)

Pirated Code: Admin Edition (¥1760)

The Treflik Family (¥1754)

Cute and Creepy (¥1741)

Squad 51 vs The Flying Saucers (¥1688)

Zapling Bygone (¥1500)

Tanky Tanks 2 (¥1499)

Tents and Trees (¥1390)

Subway Midnight (¥1320)

Numolition (¥1099)

Blocky Farm (¥999)

Amber City (¥980)

Intuition - Inspiring Drawing Quiz (¥980)

On The Run: Find The Escaped Criminal (¥980)

Two Lives: Before and After (¥980)

Popplings (¥795)

Nono Adventure (¥699)

Tricky Thief (¥500)

Loot Box Simualtor: Heroes of the Dark Age (¥499)