Other News From The February 8 Nintendo Direct

Wait, there's MORE?
Other news items from today's Nintendo Direct:
- A new trailer was shown for Blanc, the black-and-white co-op game launching next Tuesday (February 14).
- Tales of Symphonia Remaster showed the launch trailer for the February 17 release.
- Side scrolling adventure Dead Cells, which announced paid Castlevania DLC at the end of 2022, confirmed a March 6 launch (with preordering available now).
- Although it was only shown in the Japanese Nintendo Direct, Square Enix later confirmed that Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, a mystery adventure set in Showa-era (1926-1989) Japan will launch worldwide March 9.
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon received a new gameplay trailer for the March 17 launch.
- Side scrolling adventure Have a Nice Death showed a new trailer and confirmed a March 22 launch.
- A new trailer was shown for the Mega Man Battle Network Anniversary Collection (April 14).
- Minecraft: Legends re-confirmed its launch for April 18.
- Former developers at Riot Games have gone independent as Odyssey Interactive and announced their first release will be Omega Strikers, a free-to-play 3v3 air-hockey like "battler" that will go live April 28 with a "preorder" opening today.
- A teaser was shown for TRON: Identity from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, John Wick Hex) with an April release window.
- Following the success of Katamari Damacy ReRoll (2018), We <3 Katamari will roll onto Switch June 2 along with a new series of missions in which the King of All Cosmos is playable called "Royal Reverie".
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the newest game from the Danganronpa team at Spike Chunsoft, will be available June 30.
- DONTNOD (Vampyr, original developers of the Life is Strange series) showed a cel-shaded adventure game called Harmony: Fall of Reverie for a June release.
- Four player platformer Disney: Illusion Island (announced at last year's D23 conference) will be out on July 28.
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central will add new twists, online multiplayer, and over forty songs when it lands this summer.
- In perhaps a surprise, Level-5 showed three games in the Direct: Deca Police (2023) which is a VR-based police procedural with turn-based combat, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (2023) as a follow-up to the 2014 3DS cult hit, and the newly revealed Professor Layton and the New World of Steam with no release date.
- XSEED have announced Fashion Dreamer, a fashion design sim scheduled to launch this year.