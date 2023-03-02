Nintendo Downloads - March 2, 2023

How ironic that on the week of the Switch's birthday, it's getting the omae wa do shindeiru treatment. (NANI????)

Things we missed last week: Taito's Don Doko Don was the ACA release.

It's the Switch's birthday this week, and surprisingly there isn't a first party game on the list unless you count the Fitness Boxing series. But even the new entry, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, is self-published by Imagineer. Also, I love how this series has gone from some of the OG kusoge to a musou, then it got the Yakuza / Like a Dragon treatment, and now it's going into fitness games. Other major releases this week include Void Terrarium 2 - as per policy, we don't record the actual name in the database after the Bobby Tables incident - and an indie release that might actually justify a reference to "Triple I" in A Fox and His Robot.

Titles on the smaller side I'm watching include the long-awaited Brok the InvestiGator and The Pillars of the Earth - whose story was apparently written by an award-winning British author. Hey, it worked for Elden Ring, didn't it?

North America

Retail

Void Terrarium 2 (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Digital

A Fox And His Robot ($59.99/$79.99: Wednesday)

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star ($49.99/$64.99)

Brok the InvestiGator ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Disaster Detective Saga: An Indescribable Mystery ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Green Soldiers Heroes ($20.00/$26.67: Wednesday)

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

The Smile Alchemist ($19.99/$27.99)

Lucy Dreaming ($18.99/$23.99: Tuesday)

Afterthought ($15.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Rytmos ($15.00/$20.00: Tuesday)

Meg's Monster ($14.99/$19.49)

Live Factory ($14.99)

The Atla Archives ($14.99/$19.90: Friday)

Dream Park Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Notes + Stickers ($12.99/$17.46: Friday)

Ruku's Heart Balloon ($10.99/$15.06: Friday)

Aery - Calm Mind 3 ($9.99/$13.99)

Vanaris Tactics ($9.99/$12.99)

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 ($6.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS ($6.99/$8.49)

Gunman Tales ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Hike Valley ($4.99/$6.69)

Scrap Games ($4.49/$6.00: Saturday)

Railway Islands - Puzzle ($3.99/$5.31)

Void Scrappers ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Chess Pills ($2.99/$3.99)

Ro ($0.50/$0.95: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Divinity: Original Sin II is half off until Wednesday. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Void Terrarium 2 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Digital

A Fox And His Robot (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star (€49.99/£39.99: Wednesday)

Brok the InvestiGator (€24.99/£21.99: Wednesday)

Disaster Detective Saga: An Indescribable Mystery (€24.99/£17.99: Friday)

Green Soldiers Heroes (€20/£17.99: Wednesday)

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

The Smile Alchemist (€19.99/£17.99)

Lucy Dreaming (€15.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Afterthought (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Live Factory (€14.99/£13.49)

Meg's Monster (€14.79/£12.79)

Rytmos (€14.29/£13.49: Tuesday)

Dream Park Story (€13.00/£11.69)

Notes + Stickers (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

The Atla Archives (€10.99/£11.99: Friday)

Ruku's Heart Balloon (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Aery - Calm Mind 3 (€9.99/£9.99)

Vanaris Tactics (€8.99/£7.99)

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 (€6.89/£6.19: Tuesday)

Gunman Tales (€6.99/£6.99)

Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (€6.99/£6.29)

Hike Valley (€4.99/£4.49)

Ro (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Scrap Games (€4.49/£4.09: Saturday)

Railway Islands - Puzzle (€3.99/£3.59)

Void Scrappers (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Chess Pills (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

A Fox And His Robot (¥6500)

Rune Factory 3 Special (¥5478)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (¥5170: Tuesday)

Dungeon of the Endless (¥3500)

Cthulhu Mythos RPG - The Sleeping GIrl of the Miasma Sea (¥2980)

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth (¥2800)

Disaster Detective Saga: An Indescribable Mystery (¥2728)

Brok the InvestiGator (¥2499)

Rytmos (¥2000)

The Atla Archives (¥1900: Friday)

Meg's Monster (¥1650)

The Smile Alchemist (¥1540)

Dream Park Story (¥1500)

Montezuma's Revenge: 8 Bit Edition (¥1500)

Live Factory (¥1480)

Aery - Calm Mind 3 (¥1400)

Ruku's Heart Balloon (¥1300)

Afterthought (¥1200)

Right and Down (¥999)

Vanaris Tactics (¥990)

Isn't It Just Cute? (¥980)

Kisekae Sweet Closet (¥980)

Mischievous Eraser (¥980)

Mystery Door Mysterious Time 2 (¥980)

Neighbors (¥980)

Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (¥800)

Looking For Aliens (¥749)

Void Scrappers (¥470)

Chess Pills (¥379)