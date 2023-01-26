Nintendo Downloads - January 26, 2023

After last week, I for one could use a break from death, dismemberment, and creepy party members. But enough about Engage...

Things we missed last week: A remake of Colossal Cave Adventures (one of the original text adventures) called Colossal Cave, which puts the game into 3D environments and was helmed by Roberta and Ken Williams. Yes, first-ballot Hall of Famers Roberta and Ken Williams. Tank Force, Namco's 1991 follow-up to Battle City (which I played on 31-in-1 back in the day) joined the Archives.

A quiet week this week - which after last week's triple-header of RPGs is sorely needed - is helmed by the relatively inexpensive game of the week; Bertil Horberg's latest Onion Assault (as John discussed recently on Connectivity). The graphical savant has turned his attention to Doki Doki Panic / Super Mario Bros. 2 and the results look kind of promising to give a break between Tartarus runs. And aside from Startup Company, giant overvaluations and layoffs not included, that seems to be it...

...until we get to Japan which drops another 400 hours of RPG between Disgaea 7 (remember, 6 came out two years ago) and Story of Seasons: It's A Wonderful Life. The west will wait until the summer at minimum for both, blessedly.

North America

Digital

newOS (US$39.99/C$54.41: Friday)

Mars Base ($19.99/$25.99)

Dance Of Death: Du Lac & Fey ($15.99/$21.99: Friday)

Sunwards ($15/$20)

Yeah! Fighting Girl ($15/$20)

Clunky Hero ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Velone ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Startup Company ($12.99/$17.49)

7 Days To End With You ($11.99/$15.49)

Right & Down ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Grammarian Ltd ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Pixelbot Extreme ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Escape From The Room With Sturdy Door ($9.99/$12.49)

Uphill Rush Water Park Racing ($9.99/$12.49)

Bike Clash ($9.99/$-)

Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood ($9.99/$-)

Poker Legends: Online Champions ($9.99/$-)

Farming Life ($9.99/$13.63: Friday)

Garden of Pets ($7.99/$10.79: Tuesday)

Onion Assault ($7.99/$10.49)

Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Ginnug ($5/$6.5)

Sissa's Path ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Offroad Moto Bike ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Zodiacats ($2.99/$3.99)

Cubic Light ($2.99/$3.39)

Sales and Price Drops

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is on sale until February 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

newOS (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Mars Base (€19.99/£17.99)

Oddballers (€19.99/£17.99)

Dance Of Death: Du Lac & Fey (€15.99/£14.99: Friday)

Clunky Hero (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Velone (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Sunwards (€14/£12.59: Wednesday)

Yeah! Fighting Girl (€14/£12.59: Wednesday)

Startup Company (€12.99/£12.99)

7 Days To End With You (€11.79/£10.59)

Right & Down (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Bike Clash (€9.99/£8.99)

Pixelbot Extreme (€9.99/£8.99)

Poker Legends: Online Champions (€9.99/£8.99)

Uphill Rush Water Park Racing (€9.99/£8.99)

Farming Life (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Grammarian Ltd (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Japanese Escape From The Room With Sturdy Door (€8.99/£7.49)

Garden of Pets (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Onion Assault (€7.99/£7.19)

Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Ginnug (€5/£4.49)

Sissa's Path (€4.99/£4,49: Wednesday)

Cubic Light (€2.99/£2.69)

Zodiacats (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Chalkis (¥7810)

Summertime Render: Another Lesson (¥7700)

Digaea 7 (¥7678)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (¥5478)

newOS (¥5461)

Mars Base (¥2300)

Clunky Hero (¥1699)

Velone (¥1599)

Grammarian Ltd (¥1300)

7 Days To End With You (¥1180)

Uphill Rush Water Park Racing (¥1000)

Twisted Daily Psycho Horror (¥980)

Yamikano Collection (¥980)

Color Grid (¥770)

Dobby x Escape: Spooky Adventure (¥589)

Sissa's Path (¥500)

Psychology Illustration Quiz (¥420)

Zodiacats (¥389)

Cubic Light (¥310)