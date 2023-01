by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - January 7, 2023, 6:22 pm EST

Discuss in talkback!

(Assuming no new games are announced between now and christmas 2025 or so)

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

With only five games left for Nintendo to release for the rest of time, John and Neal ponder what they'll do with the site when all this is over.