Nintendo Downloads - January 19, 2023

This week's soundtrack includes Reincarnation, Give Me, and Black Rain.

Things we missed: The old Tecmo arcade shooter Senjyo in the Archives, as well as something called "Virtual Autography" that is apparently based on the Touhou franchise, which makes me wonder how you get an autograph from something that is intended to be open source.

And NOW we have our first major release week of the year with the first retail release of the year in Fire Emblem: Engage (weapon durability apparently not included, which I hope becomes a trend this year with one Q2 release in particular), plus a double header of high school demon summoning with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden in case you needed even more RPG time. (Now that it's actually tax deductible, I can ask my eternal question on this website; How is a game where you summon demons, including a literal phallus chariot, by shooting yourself in the *$(@ing head only an M rated game when it dates back to four years before Brown v ESA?)

Spare a thought (or some cash) for the week's major indie release: A Space for the Unbound was the original game that made PQube persona non grata and now despite an Indie World launch it's coming out at one of the worst possible times. And that's about it, unless you're into games that are apparently coming out two years late.

North America

Retail

Fire Emblem: Engage (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Digital

NeverAwake ($24.99/$33.49)

Re:Call ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

A Space For The Unbound ($19.99/$26.83)

Persona 3 Portable ($19.99/$26.99)

Persona 4 Golden ($19.99/$26.99)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 ($19.99/$28.17: Friday)

Wings of Bluestar ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Graze Counter GM ($14.99/$17.49)

Gardenia ($14.99/$20.65: Friday)

Demolish and Build Classic ($14.99/$20.14: Saturday)

Drive and Drift ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

OmegaBot ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Minimal Move ($11.99/$15.99)

Escape to the Ocean ($11.5/$16.24: Friday)

Rubber Bandits ($9.99/$13.99)

Smilemo ($9.99/$12.99)

Trenches ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Mrs. Cat Between Worlds ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

A Matter of Principle ($3.99/$4.99)

Hack and Shoot Heroes ($3.99/$5.49)

Counter Bottle Shooter ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

Peachy Boy ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)

Zumiman ($3/$5)

Void Prison ($2.99/$3.99)

Midnight Runner ($2.99/$4.99: Friday)

Harem Girl Isabella ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dragon Quest Treasures is on sale until the 20th (alongside its demo launching with carryover) and Playism games are on sale until February 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Fire Emblem: Engage (€59.99/£79.99: Friday)

Digital

NeverAwake (€24.99/£19.99)

A Space For The Unbound (€19.99/£17.99)

Persona 3 Portable (€19.99/£17.99)

Persona 4 Golden (€19.99/£17.99)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Re:Call (€17.49/£14.99: Tuesday)

Wings of Bluestar (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Gardenia (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Demolish and Build Classic (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Drive and Drift (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

OmegaBot (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Graze Counter GM (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Escape to the Ocean (€10.99/£9.99: Friday)

Minimal Move (€9.99/£8.99)

Rubber Bandits (€9.99/£9.99)

Trenches (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Smilemo (€8.19/£7.39)

Mrs. Cat Between Worlds (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

A Matter of Principle (€3.99/£3.39)

Peachy Boy (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Void Prison (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Fire Emblem: Engage (¥7600: Friday)

Tristia: Legacy (¥7480)

Tristia: Restore (¥5280)

A Space For The Unbound (¥2860)

NeverAwake (¥2530)

Persona 3 Portable (¥1980)

Persona 4 GOlden (¥1980)

Wings of Bluestar (¥1800)

Graze Counter GM (¥1480)

Rubber Bandits (¥1352)

Minimal Move (¥1199)

Smilemo (¥990)

Escape From Desperate Situation (¥980)

Donut Dodo (¥800)

Counter Bottle Shooter (¥599)

Midnight Kanshoku (¥490)

Troubled Employee (¥420)

Slide Story: Neko's Journey (¥389)